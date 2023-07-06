A train carrying Boeing 737 fuselages sits on the track between Laurel and Park City on Thursday. The airplane fuselages are built in Wichita, Kansas by Sprit AeroSystems and shipped to Seattle for assembly into flying airplanes. The fuselages are scheduled to be moved by truck around the collapsed bridge at Reed Point after access ramps are built to carry the long trailers.
Photo: Boeing 737 fuselages to be moved on I-90
