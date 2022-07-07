 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bomb threat called in at Billings City College

  • 0

A bomb threat was reported at the City College Thursday afternoon. Students and employees were ordered to evacuate the area by campus police.

Campus police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol arrived on the scene shortly after the call was made. The call was received in the college's health and science building, but was originally thought to be from the tech building. Both buildings were checked and no bomb was found. Students and faculty were cleared to re-enter within the hour.

The phone number that made the threat was from Kentucky, leading investigators to suspect it was a prank call. 

Most summer classes are conducted online and it is not believed there were many people in the building during the time of the evacuation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News