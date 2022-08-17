Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice

Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.

“To me, it feels like a little bit of a lifesaver because I never wanted to go back to school,” she said. “I can do it, but I didn’t want to.”

Douglas, 46, originally got her associate’s degree in early child development and spent much of her adult life raising her four kids in St. Louis, Missouri. Her love of the outdoors ultimately brought her to Billings in 2014 which led to meeting her wife in Bridger and relocating there.

The work she found in the small town’s schools and local vet clinic was inconsistent with low wages but gas prices and a long commute kept her from working in Billings. Earlier this year, she noticed an ad put out by the town for a position with its public works department.

“I just decided to try it,” Douglas said. “If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

She applied to be their new assistant public works director, was hired in April and enrolled in its wastewater treatment operations specialist apprenticeship program soon after. Since her hiring, she’s been doing hands-on work across Bridger’s water systems, learning how to replace water valves, test chlorine levels in water wells and operate heavy machinery. Her job also entails general town maintenance like grass mowing, weed removal, snow removal, building repairs and street patching.

“It’s got all the stuff I like doing: I like being active, I like being outside, I like doing new things, I like working with my hands,” she said. “I’m not experienced at running heavy machinery and I don’t know anything about water systems…but it says they’ll train and I just have to get some certification done.”

Douglas recently began the apprenticeship which will earn her a certification as a wastewater specialist. Upon completion, she’ll receive nationally recognized credentials in wastewater along with the Montana Rural Water System’s statewide credentials which will allow her to work on systems throughout the state.

Douglas is the first person to participate in Montana’s state water apprenticeship program and is indicative of the increasing diversity in both trade education and apprenticeships in Montana. Between on-the-job training, the increasing need for trade workers and the career potential they provide, apprenticeships are seeing a bit of a resurgence throughout the state.

They’ve also seen increased diversity from applicants over the past year. Whether from minority demographics or nontraditional applicants lacking the needed skills, state apprenticeship program manager Mark Lillrose said sponsored businesses are now providing the opportunity to teach these skills to apprentices as they work toward a career.

“It doesn’t matter what they put on a resume,” he said. “What we’re encouraging the employers to do is hire off of soft skills, hire off of coming to work on time, hire off of something that will be a good fit for your business.”

Lillrose says this new approach of hiring potential instead of credentials has resulted in a new, diverse field of workers that include more women, Native Americans and age groups.

“It was such a barrier before the apprenticeship training,” he said of groups without any previous experience. “It was difficult for people to consider those careers.”

The state currently has 2,150 active apprenticeships and 2,613 total apprenticeships in 2022 to date. The Gianforte administration announced last month the state had added 415 new apprentices and 41 new employer sponsors in the first half of 2022, already nearing or surpassing the totals of the previous three years. From January 1, 2000, to September 30, 2021, program administered 11,074 apprenticeships with a total of 3,744 getting completed.

To increase these numbers and the address the lack of workers, Gianforte announced a new proposal last year to increase the ratio of journeymen training apprentices from two-to-one to one-to-two.

“It’s allowed businesses across Montana to add to the number of people they can train,” Lillrose said. “They can be all the way up to the ratio or under and a lot of them have added a ton of apprentices.”

The rule change became effective January 2021 and was met with both praise and concern. Businesses, contractors and associations welcomed the opportunity to take on more apprentices and grow the workforce while various trade unions argued the greater ratio would result in reduced workplace safety and training quality.

Lillrose noted that these unions, which include the Montana Carpenters Training Center, National Electrical Contractors Association, and Montana Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Center, operate under their own agreed-to practices and procedures rather than those imposed by the state.

“So they can be grumbling or not, but their ratio is controlled by their union,” he said.

He added that only four licensed trades in Montana have to be a registered apprenticeship and adhere to the newly adopted ratio while the other 110 listed occupations with apprenticeships are voluntary with their ratios optional. The four trades impacted by this year’s ruling are electrical, plumbing, elevator/escalator, and sprinkler fitter. Additionally, other apprenticeships outside the trades that don’t adhere to a board are granted the flexibility to set their own ratios.

Montana’s program also includes apprenticeship opportunities for a wide variety of careers that include childcare workers, medical assistants, accounting and paralegal and expanding into other occupations onto schools and reservations is under consideration. Another goal of the re-vamped program is to increase the number of journeymen who ultimately become masters of their trade to continue training incoming apprentices as the current ones retire.

Although she’s still early on in her learning process, Douglas said she could see herself eventually becoming the new teacher.

“When I know what I’m doing, so far down the road, but yes, absolutely,” she said when asked about this possibility. “Because who knows where life will take us?