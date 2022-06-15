 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Buchanan qualifies for U.S. House race

  • 0
Petition drive

Gary Buchanan, center, in tan shirt, greets people arriving at the One Legged Magpie in Red Lodge on Wednesday. Buchanan is among politicians vying to get on the ballot for the upcoming congressional race.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Independent U.S. House candidate Gary Buchanan has qualified for the general election in Montana's eastern district. 

Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen confirmed Wednesday Buchanan had collected at least 8,722 signatures from qualified voters, the minimum necessary to make the November ballot. 

Buchanan volunteers had submitted 15,535 signatures, of which 13,638 were verified as acceptable by county elections offices in the district,  which is anchored by Billings, Great Falls and Helena and extends to the North Dakota border.

Gary-Buchanan.jpg

Buchanan

Jacobsen's office must verify the signature's, as well. That work is being done now. 

Buchanan, a financial advisor and longtime public servant, has filed as an Independent in March. He didn't appear on the primary election ballot since Independent candidates do not face a primary challenge, but his campaign spent the spring gathering qualifying signatures for the general ballot. 

"It turned out there were 428 signature gatherers. So, that's kind of an army," Buchanan said. "It's timely that I finally got certified because I'm having a celebration tonight in Helena. Lewis and Clark did 5,000 signatures," Buchanan said. "From here, my objective is to is to keep the 428 signature gatherers, and gather other volunteers keep them motivated. We don't need signatures anymore. We're going to talk tonight about getting additional county coordinators and start raising money. We've got a hell of a lot in front of us."

People are also reading…

There will be four candidates in Eastern Montana's U.S. House race, including Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, Democrat Penny Ronning and Libertarian Sam Rankin. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gourmet chef in Ghana reduces food waste by feeding those in need

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News