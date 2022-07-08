Cancer survivor brings Roberts and Billings communities together

Cancer can devastate lives, families and entire communities, but it can also rally them closer together. One woman’s recent journey did this across two Montana towns.

Local community support was on full display during the 2022 Relay For Life Friday night at West High School after two years of adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these recent changes, this year’s event Co-Chair Guinevere Ayers says its purpose has always been the same.

“It’s really just a celebration of survivorship and creating a support system for people,” she said. “We want to inspire them and we want them to inspire others.”

In the case of Barbara Wahrman, she believes her support system is why she’s still here.

After experiencing some abdominal pain in November 2021, Wahrman’s local physician told her it was cancer and immediately scheduled an appointment at Billings Clinic. She discovered it was advanced stage ovarian cancer that would likely require tumor debulking surgery followed by chemotherapy treatment.

“I was pissed,” she said. “Quality of life is more important to me than quantity and I just wasn’t sure if I could deal with all this stuff.”

Billings Clinic Gynecologic Oncologist Dr. Alexis Hokenstad took Wahrman’s quality of life into consideration when planning her treatment and began with a smaller surgery to get an idea of the tumor’s severity followed by chemotherapy treatment. When it was determined that the cancer was advanced, they proceeded with debulking surgery followed by additional chemotherapy.

“Our goal is to keep patients near their home and with their support network, as a cancer diagnosis and treatment is not only physically challenging, it is mentally and emotionally difficult,” she said. “The need to travel long distances for these complex surgeries and treatments can be very difficult for patients and their families.”

For Wahrman, 75, hospital staff had to consider her being retired and living alone on a farm with cattle over 40 miles away from the clinic. Along with the hospital’s cautious approach to treatment, Wahrman benefited from neighborhood friends giving her donations and being with her at the hospital during most of her tests and surgeries.

“She just had this amazing support system,” Hokenstad said. “Her whole community just rallied around her and really got her through this.”

After receiving an initial four-month prognosis, Wahrman is now cancer-free and is currently receiving blood tests every three months to see how she’s recovering from her treatment and to monitor any new development.

She admits the recovery process wasn’t easy, but believes having the right mindset from the beginning was the key to getting through it successfully. Although the four-month prognosis was determined shortly after the cancer was discovered, she only learned of it recently.

“I didn’t want to know because then you’re just counting down the days and I didn’t want to live that,” she said. “I took it as, ‘Alright, I’ve got cancer and I’m going to beat it.' ”

Over the past eight months of what began as providing the best possible treatment for her patient, Wahrman and Hokenstad got to know each other on more personal levels and are now close friends.

“I am so happy and so proud of what she does for women and really just a wonderful person and I want to tell her ‘thank you,” Wahrman said of Hokenstad. “And I look forward to seeing her out here with the family and we’ll go out and feed the cows.”

Wahrman said she was unable to make it to this year’s Relay for Life but only because she made other plans for another community event. Specifically, a retirement celebration for her neighbor and Carbon County Clerk and Recorder Christine Stovall.

Although she won’t be in attendance, she still hopes to be involved in the community’s support.

“If Dr. Hokenstad has a patient whose having trouble with this [cancer] and if it would help to talk to someone, she can give them my telephone number and I would be more than happy to listen and to share my experience and maybe put a smile on their face,” she said.