Candidates pack the PSC District 5 primaries

The doctor, the utility lineman, the rancher, the legislator, the internet service provider, and the financial analyst. Each of them insisting they have the right credentials to be the fifth member of Montana’s Public Service Commission, which regulates companies Montanans have no choice but to use.

Montana is one of the few states in the nation that elects its utility commissioners. The only job requirement is that candidates be of voting age and live in their district. Base pay is $112,444.80 plus benefits. District 5, which includes Flathead, Lake, Lewis & Clark, and Teton counties is on the June 7 primary ballot.

Candidates who run for PSC say the question voters often ask is what the commission does. Past candidates have run successfully on issues completely unrelated to commission work, including gun rights, ANTIFA, abortion and ending the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Water Compact.

Anyone who receives electricity or natural gas service from someone other than a cooperative, has a home budget affected by PSC decisions. The commission is a quasi-judicial body created by the legislature to balance a monopoly utility’s right to a fixed return on investment with the consumers’ right to a reasonable price and reliable service.

Proceedings before the commission play out like cases in civil court. PSC decisions have lasting impacts on utility customers and Montana’s economy. As monopoly utilities acquire power plants and infrastructure, their customers are committed to long-term debt to pay for those assets, while also paying for maintenance, operations and repairs. It’s the PSC that determines what customers’ debt burden should be. A bad decision can leave customers paying hundreds of millions of dollars more for assets, plus interest, than what the assets are worth.

The Republican race drew four candidates, three from Flathead County, which has produced at least half the votes for District 5 primary races in the last 20 years. Past candidates have won the Republican primary without winning Flathead County, but a second-place finish there is a must have to win the district.

The Democratic race pits Helena internet service provider Kevin Hamm of Helena against retired finance manager John Repke of Whitefish. Democrats haven’t had a contested primary involving these counties previously.

Hamm touts his experience in the federally regulated ISP world, answering to both customers and regulators, as his foundation for understanding what public service obligations are for an essential service. He tells voters that if the Public Service Commission isn’t balancing the needs of utilities and customers, ratepayers feel it. The economic consequences of not properly regulating monopolies impacts everyone negatively.

As Hamm told Lee Montana Newspapers, earlier everyone needs the lights to come on regardless of what their politics are.

“Everybody needs the lights on. And if you're going to advance your cause, the lights need to be on, the internet needs to work, your phone needs to work. And that comes from making the PSC work,” Hamm said. “So you probably want to vote for somebody for the PSC that actually understands these things.”

Repke was a finance manager for Waste Management, a multi-state garbage hauler that’s no stranger to public services. Repke said his strength is understanding the economics of business and what constitutes a fair rate, which was part of his job at WM.

“The PSC listens to proposals and evaluates them. I’m a businessman. I’ve been in private business for 40 years, in finance, in large companies. I respect businesses. We want to make sure that energy is reliable and secure, but we also have to make sure they aren’t passing costs to ratepayers that they shouldn’t be and that takes some analysis to understand,” Repke has said on the campaign trail.

Republican Derek Skees could speak to the importance of Flathead County. This isn’t his first campaign for PSC commissioner. He won Flathead County in the 2014 primary, but lost the district to current Commissioner Brad Johnson, who is termed out. In that case, a second Flathead candidate, John Campbell made up the difference in the county.

The 2022 Republican primary kicked off with allegations of sandbagging between Skees, a legislator who announced his PSC campaign at the end of the 2021 session, and Joe Dooling, a Helena area rancher and office holder in the Lewis and Clark County Republican Party.

Skees has served on the House energy committee for several terms. It’s that experience that he puts forth as his qualification for utility commissioner. One of his committee assignments was oversight of the PSC.

Dooling did work for the engineering firm that built the Montana Alberta Tie Line, one of only three large transmission lines moving power out of Montana. That infrastructure background and agriculture business experience is the base of what Dooling argues makes him qualified.

The candidates stirring the pot in Flathead County are Ann Bukacek, a physician and key figure in the Montana anti-abortion movement. “Dr. Annie” hasn’t been a Montana candidate for office before, but her organizing and name recognition are strong in conservative circles. It’s that grassroots advocacy, that Bukacek says shows she can listen to a consumer base. Bukacek has released a series of YouTube videos outlining her positions.

Dean Crabb is the third Flathead resident. He’s a retired utility line worker, who says that familiarity with infrastructure is what’s missing from the PSC. He would like commissioners to be actively inspecting infrastructure and literally factoring in the nuts and bolts of infrastructure when setting customer rates.

Crabb tells Lee Montana Newspapers that the commission must work with monopoly utilities and not be adversarial.

Every candidate, Republican and Democrat, running in District 5 has to some degree called out the dysfunction of the PSC. Whether its commissioners sleeping through meetings, impersonating state legislators, spying on each other’s email accounts, or using government resources for personal political campaigns, the behavior of current commissioners hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I don’t think this is a shocker of a statement to say the PSC has been a little bit of a joke. We’ve seen commissioner’s sleeping. We’ve seen them flying first class around the country, misusing dollars and audits happening,” Dooling said at a livestreamed forum in Choteau. “What I hope to bring to the Public Service Commission is bring it back to a level of respect the job needs to have.”

Skees takes a more moderate tone to the current commission. As a member of the Montana Legislature’s Energy Telecommunications Interim Committee, Skees has seen the past couple audits of the Public Service Commission.

“The failures were mostly clerical errors, not turning in receipts correctly, not expensing trips, the chairman using it for first-class flights. So, it was an economic failure, not a statutory failure,” Skees said, noting that the commission did address the concerns cited in its last fiscal audit. The commission is improving, Skees tells voters. He would like to be part of those improvements.

A point of clarification, the chairman Skees refers to is Brad Johnson, the current commissioner for District 5. Johnson was chairman during the last legislative audit of PSC finances. Johnson stepped down from chairman to vice chairman last year and was replaced as chairman by James Brown, a current candidate for state Supreme Court.

Brown’s title is no longer chairman, it’s president, a change the PSC made unanimously earlier this year for clarity. Commissioners also changed Johnson’s title to vice president.

Skees has said he is the only District 5 candidate endorsed by every commissioner except President Brown, who as a supreme court candidate is avoiding endorsing candidates.

Skees is the only state legislator campaigning to join the PSC this year, but he wouldn’t be the only legislator elected to the commission. Jennifer Fielder elected in 2020, is a former legislator who replaced yet another former legislator, Bob Lake, on the commission. Randy Pinocci, elected in 2018, is a former legislator as well.

