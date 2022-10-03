Car plunges into canal near Rose Park playground

Two young women were able to escape without serious injury from a car that plunged into the irrigation canal near Rose Park playground Monday evening.

The car was traveling south on 21st Street West near St. Francis Catholic School when it rounded the corner at Solomon Avenue at about 6 p.m. and went into the canal. A father playing at the nearby playground with his children said he heard the car go into the canal and saw the splash. Nearby onlookers were able to make sure the two occupants got out safely. Long skid marks could be seen along Solomon Avenue going into the canal.

As police investigated, medics tended to the two wet young women, one of them kept warm by a firefighter’s heavy jacket.

It is the second time in less than a month that a car has gone into irrigation canals in Billings. On Sept. 10, a couple with two young children escaped from their sinking car after driving into the irrigation canal in the Billings Heights.

The two parents, along with an infant and a child, were in the car when it plunged up to the roofline in the canal on Independent Lane near Highway 312.

After the children were out safe, one of the parents returned to the submerged car to retrieve possessions including toys and a child's blanket.