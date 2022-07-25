Carbon County Sheriff reveals deputy involved in fatal wreck

The Carbon County Sheriff Sergeant who struck and killed two people on Highway 212 July 15 was responding to the initial motorcycle wreck, the Sheriff revealed in a press release Monday.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Sergeant Kelly Carrington, who struck and killed two men on the highway near Roberts was the deputy dispatched to respond to the initial motorcycle wreck.

The press release said Carrington first responded to a traffic complaint and later received further information that a serious accident had occurred.

Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse Beck, 35, of Rockvale, were both in Carrington’s lane on Highway 212 near Roberts when he struck them in a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Schull had stopped on the side of the road to help Beck who had crashed his motorcycle according to a GoFundMe raising money for Shull’s family.

“While driving, Darren witnessed a motorcycle go down. In true Darren fashion, he pulled his car off to the side of the road and rushed to the motorcyclist’s side to start first aid. While trying to help the motorcyclist, Darren was hit by a car and did not survive his injuries,” the post read.

While in the road the two men were hit by Carrington, McQuillan said in the release. Both men died from the crash. What the specific cause of the crash was is still unknown.

“The incident was captured on two video recording devices. Investigation of the incident is ongoing, led by investigators from the Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation,” the press release said.

Sergeant Carrington has sixteen years law enforcement experience, including eleven years with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.