The Montana Department of Labor & Industry announced that workers in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties impacted by June flooding have until Aug. 4 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims are being accepted by the Department via phone at (406) 444-3454. DUA claims agents will be available via phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Claims will be accepted through Thursday, Aug, 4.