Yellowstone County high school seniors will soon get the chance to meet with future employers at the 2023 “Let’s Get to Work Career Fair”. The event is being put on by Billings Public Schools and will take place Tuesday Mar. 28th at the MetraPark Montana Pavilion.

The fair looks to have representatives from about 100 employers and will be open to seniors attending BPS high schools along with those from Central, Lockwood, Laurel and Huntley Project high schools.

Cost to attend is free and lunch will be provided to all attendees.

During the day, four slates of students will be coming and going for about an hour each session. They will have an opportunity to meet with local, regional, and national employers. Employers attending the job fair may be looking to fill jobs immediately.

Others are there to meet the next generation of workforce and share some perspective on choosing a fulfilling career path. The event is designed by Billings Public Schools and community stakeholders to support graduating seniors in creating their own unique career pathways and futures.

Billings Public Schools Career Outreach Director Bo Bruinsma said the fair will introduce seniors to everything from part-time and full-time jobs to industry representatives explaining career paths that may include college degrees or trade schools.

“It really runs the gamut of all kinds of employers,” he said.

The career fair started during the 2018-19 schoolyear to provide an alternative to BPS senior students during class time when juniors are taking the ACT test and sophomores are taking the pre-ACT. As the years went by, the district soon became involved in putting on the event and more businesses and neighboring districts have joined over the years.

Bruinsma said some booths have hired as many as five students who attended the fair in previous years.

“This is an exciting opportunity,” Bruinsma said. “Whether you’re a student just looking for a summer job or looking how to get into a field, it really is the perfect event for them and our businesses.