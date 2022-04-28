Cattle prices are uneconomical, Montanan tells Congress

Montana is losing a generation of ranchers to uneconomic cattle marketing conditions, Grass Range resident Gilles Stockton told the House Agriculture Committee lawmakers Wednesday.

Speaking as a witness about alleged unfair practices in cattle markets, Stockton said a rancher’s share of the profits from beef sales had diminished significantly as the number of meatpackers buying cattle narrowed to just four primary companies that Stockton said now process 87% of U.S. cattle.

With that market concentration, the number of people buying cattle has diminished, leaving little competition for the cattle rancher's sale, Stockton explained. The hearing was livestreamed.

“In 1975, the concentration in the beef packing industry had four firms controlling 25% of the market,” Stockton said. “Today, they monopolize 85%. I lived and ranched through the entire period that has seen the beef industry become subservient to a monopoly cartel.”

One of only three ranchers invited to testify, Stockton got the committee’s attention following a New York Times feature on market concentration in the beef industry. He spoke as a representative of the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council.

Wednesday was day two of congressional hearings on market fairness in the beef industry. Tuesday, the Senate Agriculture Committee heard from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, about two bipartisan bills to improve price disclosure in the beef, pork and poultry industries, while also creating a new antitrust division the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The House hearing was based on bills in that chamber complimentary to the Senate legislation.

Stockton told House lawmakers that simply putting country of origin labels on meat sold in grocery stores would go a long way toward improving the value of the cattle raised in the United States. Although vegetables in the United States are identified by where they are raised, animal protein isn’t, largely because a trade organization representing meatpackers backed an effort to get labels off meat, based on alleged trade violations.

“It is absurd that beef and pork are the only food or manufacture items that do not carry country of origin labeling,” Stockton told the committee. “American consumers have the right to know the origins of their beef purchases and cattle producers have the right to a fair and transparent market. Second, do what your colleagues did in 1921 require that the beef packers buy their cattle in a competitive and transparent marketplace that they neither own nor control.”

One of the buying trends of the last several decades is AMAs, or alternative marketing agreements, which take place privately outside of livestock auction barns. As a result, the prices agreed to in AMAs are not duly considered in auction yards. Were those prices known, Stockton and others argued, the bids for cattle sold at auction would likely improve.

Only the House hearing included testimony from the largest meatpackers doing business in the United States, JBS, Cargill, National Beef and Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King told the committee that during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic production problems, including sick factory employees and record inflation had driven up beef prices.

“We just didn’t have enough people to fully staff our plants, which resulted in a sudden and swift rise in the oversupply of cattle and a corresponding drop in cattle prices,” King said. “At the same time, the price for finished beef—the beef that consumers buy at grocery stores—was rising, driven by skyrocketing consumer demand”

Several Republican lawmakers also framed the inflation as the true challenge ranchers face, suggesting President Joe Biden was not only to blame, but had the power to end inflation. But beef prices peaked in June 2020, while inflation was still relatively low. At the time the average price for ground beef was $5.33 a pound, according to the Consumer Price Index. That price then declined for several months, hitting a low of $4.21 a pound in February 2021 before peaking again at $4.86 a pound last November. For the last five months, hamburger prices have slowly declined and now sit at $4.62.

Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, referred to years-long sharp increases in the percent of the beef profits going to meatpackers as the origin of the economic crisis for ranchers. That trend started in 2015.

“These factors that you have given. They really don't tell the full truth here,” Scott told King. “Because from my own research, your profits are largely determined by what is called the meat margin. And the meat margin is the difference between the prices your four packing companies pay for cattle and then the prices that you charge for beef.

“And in 2015, the year your meat margin started to soar, allegations were made against you that your four companies entered into an agreement to reduce supply and push profits up. And, I think we all know that he who controls supply controls the price.”

King replied that drought in 2013 and a reduction in the number of cattle available for slaughter had left supplies very tight, which improved beef values.

But that increase in value overall, still didn’t explain the increasing share of profits by meatpackers as the rancher’s share declined.

The meatpackers cited the opinion of former Clinton-era Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who credited the current rise in beef prices to rising consumer demand, while slaughter capacity and labor constraints remained tight.

King and others said prices would improve for ranchers and consumers if slaughter plants increased capacity, which some intended to do.

