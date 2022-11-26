Central High students aim to strengthen workforce and community through new healthcare club

Billings Central High School's newest club may be mere months into its first year, but it’s already making a difference. From its volunteer work to hands-on learning experiences, the newest chapter of Montana HOSA - Future Healthcare Professionals is seeking to find and develop its namesake.

“Students can start to see themselves in this career field, start to build skills to be successful in healthcare, begin to network with colleges and healthcare facilities, build resume and job-seeking skills, and become leaders in our community,” Central anatomy and physiology teacher and club advisor Krista Cunningham said. “Basically, students get a springboard to help launch them into healthcare careers.”

HOSA - Future Health Care Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, is an international organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and Health Science Education that provides students with educational projects to introduce them to the healthcare industry along with opportunities to build leadership skills through volunteer work.

Starting in 2004, Montana HOSA is one of seven Montana Career and Technical Education (CTE) organizations partially funded by the state to support leadership development, motivation, and recognition for students pursuing specific CTE professions. Per the Montana Office of Public Instruction, the organization currently has 19 chapters across the state from ranging from Class AA to Class C schools.

With Central being the latest addition, the chapter quickly exceeded Cunningham’s expectations. The club kicked off at the start of the school year after she decided to start a chapter this summer during a teacher-student trip to Yellowstone National Park. Upon learning about HOSA, she ran the idea by student and current club Vice President Jack Milroy who thought there would be enough interest at Central.

A HOSA club needs six members to make it an official chapter. Due to the amount of time and work outside of school it would require, Cunningham expected around this number of students to sign up but was surprised to find 30 showing up to the first meeting. Funding for the club was raised through the school’s annual Rams Day of Giving event in August and it has since grown to 70 members.

Despite the pleasant surprise, Cunningham attributed this response to the opportunities the program can provide for networking, volunteer service options and college and career opportunities.

“We’re really hoping to just get our foot in the door and to start making those connections in the healthcare field,” club co-president Olivia Tourtlotte said when asked what her expectations are for the club.

Since then, the club has already volunteered for this year’s Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, sidewalk chalking at the Yellowstone Surgery Center, the Refresh the Rims cleaning event and most recently helped the Knights of Columbus unload donated Christmas trees for St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. They plan to host a blood drive in the spring along with other events yet to be determined.

Despite being the newest chapter, Central has benefited from a local resource in the Career Center chapter’s co-advisor and Montana HOSA state director Katie Meier. Originally the club advisor for the Augusta chapter, Meier’s role as director has her meeting with all chapters across the state to share ideas and resources.

To date, Meier has helped the Central chapter plan for some of their current activities and recently met with them to discuss preparations for Montana HOSA’s State Leadership Conference next April in Billings. The competition allows all chapters to attend educational symposiums and participate in leadership and hands-on skills training. It also features competitive events that allow members to demonstrate unique skills gained through HOSA-related activities. Those who qualify are also given a chance to compete at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference.

“We are so fortunate to have her down the road at the Career Center,” Cunningham said of Meier. “She met with me this summer to hash out some details of the club. I also email her when we're unsure of any particular detail of the club. She's been incredibly supportive and has included us in so many opportunities.”

Many of the clubs’ members are also enrolled in co-curricular health science education or biomedical science programs in their schools but are additionally given opportunities to receive CPR, CAN and EMT training. They're also provided opportunities to meet with and job-shadow under local medical professionals in Billings. As the Career Center’s current EMT and CNA program teacher, Meier recently had her club’s members visit with St. Vincent Healthcare to view a demonstration of their new simulated surgical robot technology.

In addition to St. Vincent Healthcare donating to the club on their Day of Giving, Billings Clinic is currently working with Central’s chapter to provide certification courses to its members. Last month, Montana HOSA was invited by Big Sky EMS to their yearly symposium and have also partnered with Yellowstone STEM and the Montana BioScience Alliance in the past. Other club partnerships are in the works with Billings’ local colleges so HOSA members can see the various two-year, four-year and post-grad programs offered across Montana State University Billings, City College, Rocky Mountain College and eventually Rocky Vista University once classes begin in 2025.

Meier hopes these opportunities presented to clubs across Montana will help address the current lack of qualified workers statewide.

“We are facing a critical workforce shortage in healthcare and while we see that in Billings, we also really see it in our rural communities that have a hard time drawing a workforce out to their small towns,” she said. “By exposing more of our rural high school students to health careers and getting them the training they need to get started in entry level positions, we hope we can help meet some of those needs in all of our Montana communities.”

Despite the opportunities provided to members to develop medical skills and address this shortage, one of the main focuses of HOSA is developing soft skills like communication, teamwork and problem-solving through community service. Cunningham believes club members can develop life-long skills regardless of where their futures take them.

“Ultimately, this club is designed to help students become leaders, and not just in healthcare. Even students who might decide not to pursue a career in healthcare can still gain a lot of skills from HOSA. I see my role as an advisor as steering from the rear and teaching my student officers how to lead from the front, because one day very soon, they will be the leaders in our community,” she said.

Secondary or collegiate students interested in joining or starting a HOSA chapter at their school can find out more information at https://hosa.org/join/ or https://montanahosa.org/.