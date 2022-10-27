CenturyLink ordered to fix poor service in rural Montana

After long periods of poor service in rural Montana, CenturyLink has been given 45 days by Montana utility regulators to come up with a solution.

Rural Montana customers of CenturyLink have gone without service for weeks at a time, particularly in Wibaux County, where the corporate descendent of Qwest Corporation also doesn’t provide broadband speeds fast enough to support video streaming.

Now, CenturyLink is asking Montana Public Service Commission to waive Montana’s “out of service rule” for telecommunications utilities. The rule requires telecommunication utilities to repair 90% of service issues within 24 hours. But PSC staff do not think CenturyLink is providing adequate reliable service as required by law.

“I think it's deplorable in that customers of CenturyLink have not only been without adequate phone service for quite some time, but there is no reflection, as far as I'm aware, of any compensation on their bills for lack of service,” said Commissioner Tony O’Donnell who represents south central and southeast Montana. “I think this constitutes an unfair business practice, that people have been charged for something that they haven't been getting. We're not talking about an outage, an hour here, an hour there, small things. We're talking, in some of the comments that I have read, for weeks at a time. I think CenturyLink needs to come up with a resolution to this, that they should have suggested a long time ago when they found themselves in this situation.”

A big problem, according to PSC staff, is obsolete equipment. Brad Johnson, the commissioner for Lewis and Clark County and the Flathead Valley, said the future of legacy wireline systems like CenturyLink's is questionable. Federal funding intended to improve telecommunications services in rural areas is focused on broadband, meaning fiber optics.

CenturyLink is suggesting that its affected customers receive satellite phone service, which the company indicates it would pay for, for up to two years as CenturyLink addresses the causes of its poor rural service. The company has done the same in Wyoming, where similar problems with rural service have occurred.

Commissioners have given CenturyLink 45 days to come up with a plan specific to the company’s poor customer service in rural Montana.

The problem, according to the Montana Consumer Counsel, is that in much of CenturyLink’s Montana service area, there isn’t a competitor. The scenario is exactly what Montana’s “out of service rule” was created to address.

Attempting to persuade commissioners not to waive the out of service rule, Consumer Counsel Jason Brown argues that CenturyLink could use the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a key 2021 infrastructure bill of President Joe Biden, to make upgrading the CenturyLink’s equipment in rural Montana more affordable.

“CenturyLink could substantially mitigate these costs, however, through federal funding made available by Congress through IIJA,” Brown argued.

Several of the broadband service issues facing CentryLink fit the purpose of the Infrastructure Bill, according to Brown.

The $1.2 trillion bill, dubbed the "Bipartisan Infrastructure Act" included $42.5 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Those funds were specifically given to states for unserved and underserved areas.

"The company's failure to date to invest in a modern network for all Montana customers should not be rewarded with a waiver that allows CentryLink to provide inferior service to certain customers indefinitely," Brown argued in comments aimed at CenturyLink's request for a stay.