Cheyenne Whiteman finds nursing a pathway to serving her community

After graduating high school in the spring of 2020, Cheyenne Whiteman decided amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to attend Montana State University and pursue nursing. She wanted to bring her knowledge back home to serve the Crow and Northern Cheyenne nations.

"My family has always emphasized bringing what we've learned back to the reservation," she said, "Also, I think representation is important in health care. It's important for patients to see and interact with someone who can bridge cultural health care barriers."

Her grandmother was a nurse, and Whiteman plans to follow in her footsteps by serving their community.

"My grandmother and mother both worked at the Crow and Northern Cheyenne hospital,” Whiteman said. “I have distinct memories of walking around the clinic and exploring as a kid. Mostly, I remember watching them at the hospital, and that really stuck for me."

Whiteman, of Crow Agency and a member of both Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribes, is a sophomore in Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing and is co-president of MSU’s American Indian Council. The AIC organizes MSU’s annual powwow, one of Montana’s largest, which will be held March 25-26 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Whiteman said it was the diversity in student population and school programs that attracted her to MSU, but the support she received when she got to Bozeman was why she stayed. At first, she said, she was shy but became rooted in her education despite the challenges of learning virtually during COVID-19.

"Everyone at MSU is so welcoming,” she said. “Immediately, I had a support system and was a part of this awesome community."

Since her first year, Whiteman has become involved in various MSU activities while also maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. Along with her duties with the American Indian Council, she participates in the Native American nurse support group Caring for Our Own, or CO-OP, and serves on the financial board for the student government, the Associated Students of MSU.

"I like being involved in my community, but I also really like stepping out of my comfort zone and getting involved in other parts of MSU," she said.

Her passion for helping others doesn't end at health care. Whiteman recently received the 2022 Glenn Kirkaldie Scholastic Achievement Award, highlighting her academic achievement and volunteer service as a tutor for American Indian/Alaska Native Student Success Services at MSU.

"I love learning. I'm very committed to my academics, and with tutoring,” Whiteman said. “I really love helping people learn."

As a part of her AIC co-president leadership responsibilities, she helped organize this year’s powwow. In addition to helping coordinate various areas of the event, Whiteman is a jingle dress dancer and plans to participate.

"Everyone should come out to the MSU Powwow," she said. "I really look forward to dancing and sharing my culture with everyone."

Nick Ross-Dick, program manager of American Indian/Alaskan Native Student Success Services, said Whiteman’s commitment to community involvement and her service to others has shown that the nursing profession is gaining a competent, confident and compassionate individual.

“It's been really neat to see Cheyenne follow in the footsteps of those who have inspired her,” he said. “She is a role model and inspiration to a lot of people. We really love seeing Cheyenne share her culture and leadership.”

When she graduates with her nursing degree, Whiteman hopes not only to continue her education to become a nurse practitioner and primary care provider but also to be a role model for young tribal members, as her mother and grandmother were for her.

"I can see what impact they made on me,” she said, “I think it would be so cool to be that inspiration for someone else."

For more information about the 2022 AIC Powwow, go to https://www.montana.edu/aic/powwow/

