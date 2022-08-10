 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Civil War uniform button discovered at Little Bighorn Battlefield

Nearly 150 years after the battle took place, the Little Bighorn Battlefield is still yielding its history. On Monday, a Civil War-era uniform cuff button was discovered  by park visitors.

In a post on its Facebook page, the park announced that a Civil War-era General Service cuff button was discovered by a group of visitors in the park. The group took a photo of the item and reported it to park staff before leading them back to where it was found.  

“We’re very thankful,” Acting Park Superintendent Christy Fleming said. “It was actually two different groups that brought this to our attention and we’re very thankful that they did.”

She added that there have been more reports of similar discoveries this year when compared to recent years. There isn’t a clear reason why, but it is suspected that the greater amount of precipitation and ground runoff has led to more artifacts rising to the surface.

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

Most visitors take time to visit Last Stand Hill at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.

Park officials can’t disclose where exactly the button was found out of concern of future visitors disturbing the land for similar discoveries. Fleming said the groups that discovered and reported the button did everything the proper way.

“That’s why we put it on our Facebook page,” she said. “That’s the way it should be done.”

The button was collected by the park officials as a field collection and will be added to the museum’s main collection. Over 26,000 artifacts including weapons, ammunition, clothing and other personal items from the battle site along with over 120,000 archival documents have been recovered over the years, but this most recent discovery shows there’s still more to gather from the historic conflict.

Little Bighorn museum

A new visitor center has been approved at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.

“These objects are still telling the story of the battle," the park wrote in the Facebook post. "If artifacts found on the field are removed or taken, that part of the story is lost.”

Among those fighting in the Battle of the Little Bighorn were veterans of the Civil War, including George Armstrong Custer. The General Service buttons were generally issued to enlisted troops on both sides during the Civil War, according to the Union Drummer Boy website.

Input needed on new Crow culture center and museum

Input needed on new Crow culture center and museum

The college will be hosting a presentation online for those who want details of the center’s potential design. The presentation will be Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., and streamed on the library archive’s Facebook page.

