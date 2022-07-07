Colstrip ash ponds make leaked EPA list

Long known to be contaminating ground water, the coal ash ponds at Colstrip Power Plant are on a leaked EPA list of 160 contaminated ponds for which it wants to see closure plans.

The list, first reported by E & E News, includes four portions of the ash pond complex at Colstrip. In total, the complex spans 800 acres and involves nine waste ponds. Leakage at the site is estimated to be roughly 200 million gallons of contaminated water a year for the past 30-plus years. One day’s leakage is roughly the size of an Olympic swimming pool containing boron, sulfates, selenium and heavy metals.

Of interest to EPA is the coal ash work already in progress by the state Department of Environmental Quality and power plant operator and co-owner Talen Energy. The state has its own coal ash cleanup program separate from the EPA.

Calls to EPA's regional office in Denver went unreturned.

“The EPA CCR rule is self-implementing. The state of Montana hasn’t taken that on,” said Sarah Seitz, DEQ’s go-to officer on Colstrip ash ponds. “We’ve been very mindful as we selected remedies whether they could be in compliance with our remedial objective to separate waste from groundwater and also clean groundwater. that’s already contaminated.

“I would say it’s more of DEQ having a collaborative understanding of that rule with EPA. We’re not enforcing it on their behalf, but they have been talking the last few months about what they’re looking at. And, we’ve provided data. I know Talen has also provided data directly to them,” Seitz said.

In November 2020, DEQ selected a cleanup plan for the ash ponds that served the oldest of Colstrip’s four units. Those ponds contain 6.7 million cubic yards from Colstrip Units 1 and 2, which closed in January 2020 after being declared uneconomical by owners Talen and Puget Sound Energy. More than 40 years old, these ponds aren’t lined with any material intended to prevent seepage into the ground water.

DEQ decided the best way to clean up the contamination involved removing all coal ash from Units 1 and 2 ponds and storing it elsewhere, at a dry site away from groundwater. The plan lines up with EPA’s standard of separating contaminants from groundwater.

However, Talen challenged DEQ’s preferred cleanup plan in 2021 and won concessions, including a $122 million reduction in the bond it must post to cover cleanup costs. Talen was also granted two years to explore ways to not completely remove and relocate the coal ash. Talen is currently in bankruptcy proceedings.

In May, after filing for bankruptcy, Talen told Lee Montana Newspapers the cleanup costs for the ash ponds, estimated by the state to be $200 million to $700 million, would be covered. The bill is to be divided between Talen and the five utility co-owners of Colstrip.

Seitz said DEQ has made its decision. Complete ash removal and relocation is the plan. The settlement will require the department to write a detailed explanation for disapproving of Talen’s alternative, should the company produce one.

Environmentalists say they were pleased to see the Colstrip ash ponds on the EPA’s list. There’s hope federal attention will backstop the ash removal plan favored by DEQ, for which environmentalists lobbied.

“It’s just so sad that the company hasn’t just agreed to fix it,” said Tom Mexicancheyenne, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe which neighbors the power plant and mine in Colstrip, a community of about 2,100. “It’s all based on money, all based on decisions to fix something or not fix something, if it costs too much then figure a way out of it.”

Mexicancheyenne said he cannot speak for the Northern Cheyenne. He does believe he has an obligation to speak for the earth and its non-human inhabitants, a voice he said isn’t heard enough on environmental matters. He joined the Northern Plains Resource Council, a Billings-based group that has watchdogged the ash pond issue.

“I felt like I could offer how many Native Americans see the environment. We live with it. It is a part of us. How we take care of it is how it will take care of us. I feel like I need to represent the plants, the animals, the insects, and the water,” Mexicancheyenne said.

The groundwater at Colstrip is undrinkable. The power plant and its host community rely on water pumped 30 miles from the Yellowstone River. Private wells in the area have been contaminated.

There is a plan underway to put future coal ash from Colstrip’s surviving units into dry storage. Seitz said coal ash from Units 3 and 4 will be placed in dry storage starting in October.