A Colstrip Power Plant owner has accelerated its exit plans by nearly a decade and has agreed to compensate the community.
Avista Corp. agreed to be financially ready to exit both Units 3 and 4 by 2025. Based in Spokane, Washington, Avista had previously given itself until 2034 to be financially ready for Unit 3’s closure and 2036 for Unit 4.
The change in plans is part of a partial settlement agreement between Avista and multiple intervening parties in the utility’s general rate case in Washington state. Avista has a 15% share of each unit. Customer debt associated with Avista’s ownership share plant is about $50 million. The settlement calls for lowering customer depreciation share to $38.5 million, or $6.7 million a year through 2025.
Avista also agrees to contribute $3 million to a Colstrip Community Transition Fund, with the utility’s shareholders and customers splitting the bill. The agreement specifically states that the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Rosebud County and the town of Colstrip and labor organizations are to share the benefit of the transition funding.
The transition funding comes at the request of NW Energy Coalition. This this is the second time NW Energy Coalition has played a role in securing transition funding for the Colstrip Community. In 2017 it partnered with the Natural Resources Defense Council and Renewable Northwest to secure $10 million for Colstrip in a settlement with Puget Sound Energy.
Another party in the Avista settlement, Sierra Club, negotiated the specific inclusion of the Northern Cheyenne, said Wendy Gerlitz, NorthWest Energy Coalition policy director.
“We were the intervenor who raised the commitment to community transition. It was really important to us and we’ve been trying to increase our work with tribal communities across the northwest,” Gerlitz said. “A number of the workers are from the tribal community and it’s important to make sure the relevant tribal communities were included.”
The Northern Cheyenne were left out of an earlier $10 million transition funding agreement with Puget Sound Energy. Since that agreement, the Northern Cheyenne have pressed utilities, with mixed results, to include the tribe in any plan to transition the region to a post-coal-power era. The Northern Cheyenne have been unsucessful in securing a transition commitment from NorthWestern Energy, which also owns a share of the power plant.
Colstrip power plant and Rosebud Mine are major employers of Northern Cheyenne workers. No transition project that involves fossil fuels is eligible for the funding in the Avista settlement.
This isn’t the first time Avista has proposed transition funding for the Colstrip community. In 2018, the utility offered $4.5 million in transition funding as it sought regulator approval of a merger with Ontario-based Hydro One. That merger imploded after 2018 Canadian elections changed Ontario’s stance on Hydro One’s future. The Canadian utility was 47% government owned.
The shift in Canadian politics prompted utility regulators in Washington to reject the merger.
This is also the second time this year that Avista has accelerated its deadline to be financially prepared for a Colstrip exit. In February, the utility accelerated its plans to 2027 as part of its general rate case before the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
The 2025 deadline for depreciating Avista’s stake in Colstrip lines up Washington’s plans to be free of coal power that year, which the Washington Legislature made law last spring.
Colstrip Mayor John Williams told The Gazette he hadn’t seen the settlement, but hoped the level of transition funding would increase as the utility commissions in Montana and Idaho weighed in on Avista’s plans. The utility has customers in all three states and will eventually bring its plans to regulators in each. In the proposed Hydro One merger, the transition funding increased from $3 million to $4.5 million once Montana’s Public Service Commission heard the case.
Colstrip has requested $5 million in the Montana proceedings of 2018. It did not file a claim as the merger was litigated in Washington and Idaho. The community has yet to get involved in Avista’s current case, but will according to the mayor.
Aside from transition funding, Williams said Colstrip will be pressing Avista for water. The power plant pumps water from the Yellowstone River, some 30 miles away. Colstrip piggybacks onto that the service. The groundwater beneath the town has been contaminated by leaking coal ash ponds for decades and isn’t safe to drink.
“We would want some commitment as far as water transportation. Those types of things we would work out now instead of in the future,” Williams said. In the case of the Puget Sound transition funding, water supply issues weren’t settled on the front end.
Two other Colstrip owners, Puget Sound Energy and PacifiCorp, also face Washington's coal-free-by-2025 deadline.