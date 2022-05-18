Colstrip pension issues surface in bankruptcy court

Questions remain about the pension funds of Colstrip employees as Colstrip operator and co-owner Talen Montana enters bankruptcy.

Talen Montana, in a lawsuit separate from its May 9 bankruptcy filing, says it’s still owed hundreds of millions of dollars from Talen’s Colstrip predecessor, PPL, and lacks adequate funds to cover pension and environmental remediation obligations.

The lawsuit reiterates claims first made in a 2018 class action lawsuit filed by the Talen Montana Retirement Plan and Talen energy Marketing in Rosebud County.

The pension fund isn't fully financed, Talen confirmed Wednesday, though it expects it will be by 2025.

Talen claims that PPL wrongfully took $733 million of the net proceeds from the sale of its Montana hydroelectric dams before spinning off its coal power properties to Talen Montana in 2015. PPL sold its Montana hydroelectric dams to NorthWestern Energy in 2014.

After the dams sold, all that remained was Colstrip Power Plant and the former J.E. Corette Power Plant in Billings, according to Talen. Initially, those assets were held by PPL’s Montana corporate subsidiary, PPL Montana, which was spun off to become to Talen Montana.

“By extracting this value from PPL Montana and disregarding PPL Montana’s substantial liabilities, Defendants rendered PPL Montana insolvent and unable to fund its significant obligations — both for environmental remediation, as well as obligations to other creditors such as its employees’ and former employees’ pension plan,” Talen told the court.

“Following the sale, all that remained at PPL Montana were its coal-fired assets, which are projected to generate negative cash flows for the foreseeable future and are burdened with substantial environmental and other liabilities.”

PPL filed a countersuit against Talen, in 2018, in which the Pennsylvania-based energy company alleged that it was Talen’s corporate parent Riverstone Holdings, which siphoned Talen capital upstream, putting the Colstrip operator in a bad financial spot.

Both 2018 lawsuits, Talen’s and PPL’s, were consolidated May 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Neither lawsuit had progressed toward resolution in the four years since being filed.

This week, Colstrip employees, past and present, received letters from Talen Energy CEO Alex Hernandez addressing how the bankruptcy of Talen Energy Supply and its subsidiaries would affect pensions. Lee Montana Newspapers has obtained a copy of the letter.

Hernandez notes that leading up to the bankruptcy Talen continued to make required payments into the pension fund and would continue to make contributions. Court records show Talen asking for authority to spend up to $14.7 million on interim basis to pay for co-ownership obligations during the bankruptcy. Talen Montana’s share of pensions and payroll are included in those costs. The ceiling for expenditures was set a $22.8 million.

If the pension is underfunded, or terminated, then the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation would take over. PBGC is a federal government agency that bails out troubled private pension plans.

More than 80% of pensioners in single-employer plans taken over by the government receive full benefits, according to PBGC. On average, the cut in benefits for pensioners not fully compensated is 28%.

Talen told Lee Montana Newspapers on Wednesday that its goal is to have the pension plan fully funded three years from now.

“The Talen Montana pension plan is very well funded in comparison with other similar pension plans and is on track to be fully funded by the end of 2025,” the company said in an email from communications director Taryn Williams. “The wages and benefits motion approved by the judge presiding over Talen Energy Supply’s chapter 11 bankruptcy case allows Talen Montana to continue to make contributions to the pension plan which we intend to do.”

Hernandez also tells employees that that during the bankruptcy lump sum payments are not an option for former employees who are non-union. But Williams said the provision does not apply to non-union Colstrip workers. The Colstrip pension plan was never intended for lump sum payments.

Talen is scheduled to testify Thursday about its bankruptcy before the Montana Legislature’s Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee. Debra L. Raggio, Talen Energy’s senior vice president of regulatory and external affairs is scheduled to present.

Talen Montana is one of 71 Talen Energy Supply’s debtor subsidiaries included in the bankruptcy, which involves a Chapter 11 restructuring in which a core group of creditors have agreed to exchange $1.4 billion debt for equity in the company. The company’s total debt load is $4.5 billion.

In its bankruptcy filing, Talen Energy Supply states that it is committed to, and has begun the process of, eliminating coal use at all of its wholly owned facilities, which doesn’t include Colstrip.

The bankruptcy is occurring, while Colstrip faces several other challenges. The exciter servicing the power plant’s Unit 3 generator needs repairs, which most likely will have to be done in North Carolina.

Two of the power plant’s owners confirm that the repairs needed for Unit 3 have impacted Colstrip’s performance for several weeks. The cost of repairs is expected to be significant, which is no small matter given that the power plant’s six owners have disagreed about Colstrip maintenance costs for several years, with most of the owners wanting to spend less than Talen, as power plant operator, has requested.

Talen successfully lobbied the 2021 Montana Legislature to empower the state’s attorney general to dictate maintenance at Colstrip and fine non-compliant owners $100,000 a day. But the new law sparked a lawsuit that’s ensnared all six power plant owners and the state of Montana.

