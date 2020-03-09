Colstrip's largest owner has been planning an exit for years

At the outset of NorthWestern’s public attempts to buy more of Colstrip Unit 4, the messaging was that it wanted to keep Colstrip running beyond the 2025 deadline faced by owners doing business in Washington, or the state deadlines of 2030 and 2035 faced by owners PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric in Oregon. In 2019, NorthWestern was adamant it expected Colstrip to operate through 2042.

But testimony filed by NorthWestern in Montana suggests a 2025 closure date for Unit 4 isn’t out of the question. Montana still needs to have a discussion about Colstrip’s future beyond that date, according to NorthWestern testimony, though the utility sees use in the power plant beyond then.

As long as the power plant operates, customers of the utilities who remain will have to pay the costs. Puget sees Colstrip costs increasing. Its filing recognizes the cost of coal increasing. The sales agreement lists a base coal price of $27 a ton under a new contract with Rosebud Mine, up from $17 a ton under the old contract that expired at the end of last year. That’s not a small cost increase when a year’s worth of coal for Colstrip units is measured in millions of tons. Puget’s sale deals indicate a minimum annual volume of 1.25 million tons for Units 3 and 4. The cost is also variable, increasing and decreasing with consumption.

