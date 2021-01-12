Coroner ID's Billings man killed in crash on Shepherd Acton Road

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the 27-year-old Billings man killed in a car crash early Sunday on Shepherd Acton Road.
Mickal Roy Lang died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries from a rollover car crash, according to Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.
The crash was reported at 12:11 a.m. on Shepherd Acton Road near 12 Mile Road.
The truck was westbound before it went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, according to an initial crash narrative provided by the Montana Highway Patrol. The vehicle turned broadside passenger side first and rolled multiple times before hitting a power pole, phone box and mail box. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to MHP.
Lang was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol are both being investigated as possible factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.