 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coroner ID's Billings man killed in crash on Shepherd Acton Road
editor's pick alert top story

Coroner ID's Billings man killed in crash on Shepherd Acton Road

{{featured_button_text}}

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the 27-year-old Billings man killed in a car crash early Sunday on Shepherd Acton Road.

Mickal Roy Lang died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries from a rollover car crash, according to Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash was reported at 12:11 a.m. on Shepherd Acton Road near 12 Mile Road.

The truck was westbound before it went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, according to an initial crash narrative provided by the Montana Highway Patrol. The vehicle turned broadside passenger side first and rolled multiple times before hitting a power pole, phone box and mail box. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to MHP.

Lang was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol are both being investigated as possible factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump: Wants 'no violence' as impeachment nears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News