Related to this story
To tackle some of those calls, the department launched its first mobile response team, dubbed “Squad One,” this past December.
Starting July 1, the average Billings resident will pay about $72.44 a month for water and sewer. That’s an 8.4 percent increase or $5.58 more…
City staff crafted a proposal to change the city’s solid waste fees and replace the extra pickup program with a monthly curbside recycling service.
Among the offerings the robots will be serving are local craft beers, cocktails and espresso drinks from the new airport bar, Skyward Brews.
One of Montana’s largest mental health providers has ratcheted back services amid financial troubles, leaving a vacuum. State policymakers hav…
Community paramedicine is expanding nationwide, including in rural areas, as health care providers, insurers, and state governments recognize …