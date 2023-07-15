After finally coming together to settle the dustup over management of MetraPark, the three elected Yellowstone County Commissioners didn’t make it a day before locking horns again.

The commissioners had wrangled for two years before agreeing unanimously last Tuesday to offer Stoney Field a $141,000-a-year contract as Metra's general manager.

But, by early Wednesday, the Republican commissioners were already at it again, this time huffing over management of the county’s Disaster and Emergency Services department.

Commissioner Don Jones wrote an email to commissioners John Ostlund and Mark Morse asking if they directed the county’s Emergency Services Director KC Williams to start reporting to Public Works Director Tim Miller, rather than directly to the commission.

“If this is true, I believe you (Ostlund) and Commissioner Morse had an illegal meeting, changing management structure without public input by myself or the public,” Jones wrote in a 6:59 a.m. email Wednesday.

Jones claimed Morse had “blindsided” Williams when he suggested management changes during a recent budget meeting. Ostlund agreed with Morse on the move and the two started moving forward as if it was a done deal.

Before the official vote, Jones wants to publicly discuss his concerns about the emergency manager having to go through another department to get to the commissioners during an emergency. He believes healthcare professionals would also like to weigh in.

But, Ostlund has already directed staff to start making the changes that have yet to be approved by the commission.

“As it stands, this is a blatant abuse of power,” Jones said. “Whether they made this change unilaterally or together, either way it’s illegal.”

Ostlund denied having secret meetings with Morse.

In an email to Jones, Ostlund said, "once again you are making baseless allegations and again do not have your facts correct.”

Morse brought up the change during a budget session that was open to the public, Ostlund explained. However, it wasn’t included on an agenda for a regular business meeting, where commissioners vote and take official action. Without being on an agenda, the required public notices wouldn't have been sent.

Morse “might have missed that step,” Ostlund said. “It was a procedural error.”

The mistake doesn’t warrant the accusations Jones keeps making about him and Morse having illegal meetings without any evidence to back them up, Ostlund said.

The accusations among commissioners of holding illegal meetings are a familiar pattern. During the debate of Metra management, Ostlund said there was evidence of Jones and former commissioner Denis Pitman meeting illegally with the Oak View Group, a venue management company, and another party in court filings.

In 2021, Jones, then the commission chairman, and Pitman, spurred the so-called “battle for the soul of MetraPark,” when they explored hiring a private management company to run the county-owned venue. Ostlund pushed back, wanting to keep staff on the county payroll and let them run the show.

Voters spoke up by ousting Pitman in a primary election against Morse. No one in county government could remember the last time an incumbent commissioner lost in a primary.

Since being elected, Morse often sides with Ostlund, who is now the commission's chairman. Jones faced a recall effort that was unsuccessful.

Gene Jarussi, a retired Billings attorney, filed two lawsuits last year asking the District Court to bar the county from future attempts to privatize MetraPark. In his complaint, Jarussi argued communication between Jones and OVG violated the "no contact" clause included in the public bid process and that the two sides colluded in an outcome.

“So much for open meetings and transparency,” Ostlund said.

The county responded by terminating the bid process and the lawsuit was dismissed in January.

Jones denies having any illegal communication with OVG. He said if the case hadn’t been dropped, he could have been proven it in court.

“He’s just throwing junk out there to try to cover what he’s doing now,” Jones said of Ostlund. “He’s actually the master of it and has always been the master of it. It’s really dysfunctional.”

It would help if Yellowstone County had an administrator in addition to the elected commissioners, Jones said. Five of Montana’s seven largest counties have both, which helps with the separation of powers and provides more checks and balances.

Jones said he’s brought transparency and open government concerns to County Attorney Scott Twito in the past. But, he said, the chief counsel just told him, “Ostlund is a force to be reckoned with.”

Ostlund acknowledges the commission should have voted on the emergency management change. He plans to bring an updated organizational chart for the elected leaders to approve next week.