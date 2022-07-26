COVID-19 mask policy voted out of Billings Public Schools

The School District 2 Board of Trustees has voted to end its COVID-19 emergency declaration and rescind the face coverings as personal protection policy for district schools.

The special Monday meeting came after the board voted last week to temporarily suspend the mask policy during their regularly scheduled meeting. Following a period of deliberation and public comment lasting nearly two hours, the board members unanimously agreed to schedule a special meeting to focus on the policy and the emergency declaration that led to its creation.

The meeting to end the Declaration of Unforeseen Emergency and rescind the mask policy known as "Policy 1905" was quickly voted on and lasted under 30 minutes. School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham said he was pleased with the meeting’s outcome.

“I appreciate all the effort that has gone into the safety of the entire community and it appears we’re on the backside of the pandemic,” he said. “We wanted to start the school year as normal as possible.”

According to the board’s procedure, a policy typically requires three separate readings before it can be rescinded. After discussing possible solutions last week for an immediate solution, the board called the special meeting to approve a temporary suspension of this policy which allowed them to rescind Policy 1905 immediately.

Before voting on it, board trustee Russell Hall noted how infrequently this approach is taken.

“It’s very rare,” he said about the emergency policy suspension. “It’s to take care of extraordinary circumstances in extraordinary times.”

Policy 1905 has received vigorous pushback from parents and local groups who believe it had negative effects on students during the school year. The meeting was attended by roughly 30 community members who broke into cheers once it was officially voted out.

One of the parents in attendance, Keziah Lawichi, said their recent engagement with the board at meetings along with past demonstrations was a big factor in convincing them to take up the vote.

“This whole group of people have been so active starting last summer and it’s been that continuous effort of pitching in and giving their voice and letting them (the board of trustees) know what’s going on,” she said.

Parents raised the issue ahead of the new schoolyear because they were concerned the policy might get re-implemented if COVID-19 cases increased.

Upham said this remains a possibility.

“We’d probably follow the same process and procedure if we had to go into any type of emergency situation,” he said. “I don’t see that happening, but we’ll continue to watch it closely and do our due diligence like we’ve done before.