Crypto miner plans to exit Hardin coal-fired power plant

Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Holdings is cutting the cord with Hardin Generating Station, citing a need to be carbon neutral by year’s end.

The announcement follows several high-profile, national articles about how Marathon breathed new life into the coal-fired power plant, which hadn’t operated consistently for several years. Marathon expects to exit Hardin within six months.

“We would like to thank the team at Beowulf and Hardin for the integral role they played in helping Marathon through the early stages of our journey to become one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America,” Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO said in a press release.

In the past month, Marathon’s coal-powered Montana cryptocurrency mine had been written up in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones and The Guardian. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had taken notice.

Bitcoin mining requires high-powered computers that maintain digital ledgers verifying split-second transactions of cryptocurrency. The industry's daily electricity usage has been compared to that of smaller countries. The 107-megawatt Hardin power plant, which for lack of customers teetered on the edge of closure less than five years ago, found new life as an energy feedbag for warehouses packed with servers running full tilt every second of the day.

The Congressional Research Service put the amount of electricity going to crypto mining at 7,670 megawatts in 2019, the equivalent of more than five Colstrip Power Plants. That energy demand has raised concerns about burning fossil fuels for the sake of mining crypto currency, which has pressured crypto miners to green up.

Marathon isn’t the owner of Harding Generating Station, that would be Beowulf, the energy company Thiel thanked in announcing the miner’s Hardin exit later this year. Beowulf shares a corporate founder with crypto miner TeraWulf, which markets itself as a carbon-free cryptocurrency miner. Paul Prager is president of Beowulf, and CEO of TeraWulf.

Marathon wasn’t the first cryptocurrency miner to turn to Hardin Generating Station for electricity. There was an attempt in 2019 by Big Horn Data Power to wire a mine to the coal-fired power plant, which gets its coal from Absaloka mine. The plan fizzled.

Marathon isn’t the only Montana crypto mine powered by coal. CryptoWatt Mining, of Butte, has a purchase-power agreement with Portland General Electric, which supplies electricity from Colstrip.

Beowulf owes $4.5 million in back taxes are owed on the power plant.

