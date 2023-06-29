The City Council has given the green light on a plan to bring curbside cardboard recycling to Billings this summer.

Now, all residential customers pay the same fee for garbage pickup, regardless of how much they have hauled away. The service includes regular trash collection once a week and a monthly pickup for extra refuse.

Starting Sept. 11, the extra collection will be replaced with a once a month, cardboard-only recycling service.

Without bulky boxes filling their bins, most people will have enough room to get rid of the rest of their garbage during regular weekly pickups, so the extra service won’t be needed so often, said Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling. And cardboard is less “smelly” to save for monthly collection.

City staff hopes to eventually expand the service to an automated single-stream system in which all recyclables, including newspaper, plastic and aluminum, could be picked up in the same bin.

On July 1, the cost for residential trash service including cardboard recycling, is going up by $1.45 to $13.90 a month. But, customers will have the option of switching from a 96-gallon garbage bin to a 64-gallon container that will cost $9.90 a month.

Once the recycling service starts, those who need an extra pickup will have to call the city to request removal and pay $5 for each item once the recycling service starts.

Changing to a system in which those who use more, pay higher rates gives customers a way to manage costs, which was important to city staff, Meling said.

“I see this as a win for Billings,” she said.