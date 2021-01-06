Daines abandons opposing states' election results

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines did an about face Wednesday night and recognized the presidential election outcome of all states, joining a majority of Senators in making Joe Biden’s 2020 election win official.

Daines’ change came after a day of riots and sedition by Trump supporters who, driven by a belief in false claims of voter fraud, assaulted the Capitol to prevent Joe Biden’s election win from being certified. Earlier in the day, the Montana Republican intended to reject the outcome of the vote in Arizona, a swing state Trump lost and hold out for an audit of election results, despite fraud claims already being disproven.

Daines had said he still found some of the disproven fraud claims credible, but never identified a specific instance. For weeks after the election, he wouldn’t recognize that Biden won. President Donald Trump relied on the fraud claims heavily as fought to undo his loss, fomenting Wednesday's fatal riot in the process.

After the Senate was cleared of rioters and brought back into session, Daines was on board to certify the election.

“We will not let today’s violence deter Congress from certifying the election. We must restore confidence in our electoral process,” Daines said in a press release. “We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power.”

