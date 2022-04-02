Daines: China is biggest U.S. challenge

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines identified China’s increasing global influence as the United States’ biggest challenge during a webinar on U.S.-Asia relations.

The Montana Republican called China’s goal to rival the United States economically and militarily a concern that over the long term would be more significant than relations with Russia, a major U.S. adversary.

“China poses the greatest challenge to the United States, both as it relates to national security, as well as economic security. So, I wouldn't say that Russia is a distraction. But we just can't fall asleep at the wheel to China's efforts to increase their influence in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.”

The webinar, hosted by the Orrin G. Hatch Center, included Daines and Bill Castle, former acting general counsel for the Department of Defense during the Trump years and former Sen. Hatch’s senior national security counsel.

The foundation identified Daines’ six-year residence in China as an employee of Proctor and Gamble as unique among members of Congress. Two of the senator’s four children were born in Hong Kong.

Castle characterized Russia as a place China could gather national resources to fuel economic development and “national rejuvenation,” a goal of replacing the United States as a political, economic, and military power by 2049.

“One that we know that they’re going to have, to be able to do that, at least economically, is to get those natural resources from Russia to feed their economy,” Castle said. “One of the great questions that we have now is how are the Chinese going to pay for all natural resources? Are they going to be paying the ruble, or are they going to be paying in the dollar or are they going to be using the yuan?”

Paying in rubles would artificially prop up Russia financially, Castle said. His observation came as Russia demanded payment in rubles for oil natural gas sold to “unfriendly countries” to prop up the Russian currency crippled by sanctions. Oil is typically sold in U.S. dollars. Trade in dollars has made it easier for the United States to impose sanctions for many years.

Daines concurred that part of China's plan for ascension involves replacing the dollar with the yuan as the dominant global currency, a pivot that would allow nations to avoid limits on financial transactions set by United States sanctions.

“Let's be clear, what China's long-term goal is, is undermining Western democracies, undercutting the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency,” Daines said. “It's one of their strategies and you see that with the push on the digital yuan. You see it as creating a payment system alternative to SWIFT, which got a fair amount of attention here in the last month, encouraging other central banks to consider alternatives to the dollar and the euro.”

SWIFT is a cooperative that provides messaging services used for international financial transactions.

The Hatch Foundation was founded by former Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. It describes itself as a “national think tank with Utah roots.”

President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is "in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century. We’re at a great inflection point in history." In an address to Congress one year ago, he said making sure every nation, including China, plays by the same rules in the global economy means the U.S. would stand up to unfair trade practices.

But U.S. trade policy in Asia hasn't been consistent. Castle noted that the United States withdrew from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership in the first year of the Trump administration. The trade agreement, initiated by the United States, was intended to set trade terms among Asia-Pacific countries to counterbalance China trade policies. It would have lowered tariffs on U.S. exports to the region, including Montana grain and beef.

The remaining TPP countries moved on without the U.S. and formed the Comprehensive Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. China applied for membership in the trade group last September.

"President Trump made the decision to step away from TPP, but...I think as we look forward...we need to be looking at other options in which where we can assert American leadership in the region," Castle said. "The free trade agreement between all of those different nations did go through and it is an important part of the Asian dynamic right now. So, we need to look for other opportunities where we can assert American leadership. And I think that one of those areas...is that everyone in Asia understands that the United States' word is that we’re going to maintain our security commitments."

Castle said the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan diminished the nation's security credibility in the region. He said confirming security commitments to allies like Japan is essential.

