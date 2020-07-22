Daines, FDA official optimistic about COVID-19 drug rollout

“American science, including right in Montana, the University of Montana, there’s development going on to accelerate and complete late stage development of a COVID-19 vaccine and establish large-scale manufacturing, which can deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine, with the first doses being delivered as early as sometime this year,” Daines said. “Especially as we’ve seen an uptick in cases and sadly more deaths in Montana and nationwide.”

Shah said COVID-19 vaccines and treatments will get to market six months earlier than normal because of federal spending on dual tracking. He started his comments by recognizing the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Montana and the 13 deaths over the past two weeks at Canyon Creek Memory Care Center in Billings.

“I want to be very clear that we will not compromise the safety standards to approve a vaccine,” Shah said. There are currently no approved drugs made specifically for treating COVID-19, but FDA has created a program to accelerate development of treatment therapies. Shah said there are 144 active clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments being monitored by the FDA, plus another 450 treatments in the planning stages for development.