Daines insists his rhetoric didn't contribute to insurrection

Tester has not supported removing Trump from office. Spokesman Roy Loewenstein said the Democratic senator doesn’t see a realistic path to removing the president from office before the inauguration, now less than two weeks away.

Assault on Capitol a crime

Daines emphasized that he considers the assault on Congress to be criminal and that those responsible should be prosecuted. He also said those involved weren’t part of the Trump movement, that they came to the Capitol to commit a crime, something not all Trump supporters at the planned gathering, at which Trump spoke, participated in.

“I condemn all of it, on either side. It doesn’t reflect who we are as Americans. Extremism from either side has got to be rejected,” Daines said. “Keep in mind, the vast majority of Trump supporters and Montanans, they don’t support this. When you go to a Trump rally they talk about back the blue, stand with law enforcement, very vocal on that. I don’t care which side a person’s on, a rally, or an anti-Trump rally, we’ve got the take the temperature down a bit here.”

Leading up the certification of the election and afterward, Daines kept returning to his intention to not overturn the election, but rather force a look at election security and fairness through a 10-day election audit.