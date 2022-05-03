Daines, Rosendale praise likely abortion ruling, Tester concerned

Montana’s congressional Republicans praised the likely end of reproductive rights under the 14th Amendment on Tuesday following a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion.

The state's only statewide elected Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester, said the ruling would have devastating consequences for women.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, the Montana Republican who founded the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, said the draft ruling indicates the end of “an historic injustice.” He issued a call to capture the person who leaked the ruling, saying the leak was an attempt to intimidate the court. Rep. Matt Rosendale echoed the sentiment.

“With that said, if the draft opinion stands, the Court will have righted an historic injustice and returned the power to the American people and their elected officials to enact laws to protect unborn children and mothers,” Daines said in a press release. He later discussed how Congress was likely to respond should the opinion bear out.

The opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito Jr., was published Monday night by Politico, which indicated five out of nine justices supported overturning the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which recognized the 14th Amendment as securing a woman’s privacy right to choose an abortion.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, issued a morning press release about the leaked opinion, but declined to discuss the issue further. “For nearly 50 years, women have been able to make their own private healthcare decisions without interference from the federal government. If reports are accurate and this draft decision stands, the removal of that fundamental right will have devastating consequences for millions of women across this country.”

Montana’s at-large representative, Republican Matt Rosendale, called the opinion, if confirmed, “a monumental victory for the sanctity of life, ending a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion.”

Daines said he expects Senate Democrats will try to codify the abortion rights the Supreme Court previously determined in deciding Roe v. Wade in 1973. It’s highly unlikely Democrats could persuade 10 Republicans to go along with such a vote, which they would need in order to hit the 60-vote threshold required to avoid a filibuster.

“Without a doubt, Leader Schumer, Sen. Tester and the Democrats will try once again to pass their extreme abortion bill that allows abortion on demand up until birth,” Daines said.

There’s already a bill to codify the rights recognized by the Supreme Court in Roe. The Women’s Health Protection Act passed the U.S. House 218 to 211 on Sept. 24, 2021, without any Republican votes in favor. However, the House passes bills by simple majority and without the threshold of a filibuster.

“It is possible that Democrats would try to pass a law under the guise of ‘women’s healthcare,’ but I don’t see it passing in the Senate,” Rosendale said in a texted response.

Tester indicated he supports the Women’s Health Protection Act, which Senate Democrats attempted to bring to a vote on Feb. 28. That vote failed 46-48, with Tester voting to proceed with the vote and Daines voting against. Also voting with Republicans was Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.

It would take all 50 Senate Democrats voting to end the filibuster to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act by simple majority. Several legislative priorities for Democrats, including voting rights protections, have ended in stalemate because Senate Democrats did not vote in unison to end the filibuster.

As recently as April 3, Manchin in a livestreamed speech on the Senate floor, characterized changing the filibuster as “a gimmick that allows the majority party to truly steal the power of debate and the power of the filibuster from individual senators.”

“I do not support blowing up the filibuster to further the left’s radical agenda and pass their extreme abortion bill that allows abortion on demand up until birth,” Daines said.

If the Supreme Court moves ahead with overturning the rights previously recognized in the Roe decision, state legislatures will be empowered to set their own abortion laws, though in Montana that would involve amending privacy rights out of the state constitution.

“The law of Montana should follow the will of the people which I believe is to protect unborn babies and their moms,” Daines said.

The Guttmacher Institute, a global watchdog of reproductive rights, lists Montana among 26 states likely to ban abortion if the Supreme Court rules those rights are no longer secured by the 14th Amendment. Idaho, the Dakotas and Wyoming are also on the list. The states closest to Montana to continue providing abortions are Washington, Oregon and Nevada.

Because Montana’s Legislature meets every other year, it is unlikely there will be any action on abortion before 2023.

Rosendale, a former state legislator, said he expects Montana’s Republican leadership will act if given the chance.

“I trust Gov. (Greg) Gianforte and the Legislature will do everything they can to protect and defend the sanctity of life,” Rosendale said in a texted response.

