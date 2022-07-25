Daines says 'marriage is between a man and a woman'

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines on Monday reiterated his opposition to same-sex marriage, calling the recently passed House bill codifying marriage into law a waste of time.

The bill, which drew Republican support in the House, followed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaling the high court needed to revisit a 2014 decision recognizing the right of same-sex couples to wed.

“I believe marriage is between a man and a woman. I’m opposed to this bill and believe it’s another attempt by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to distract the American people from the inflation crisis, energy crisis and the southern border crisis they’ve created,” Daines said in a statement posted to his government website.

In the House, 45 Republicans joined Democrats in passing the bill to secure same-sex marriage into law. Montana’s U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale joined a majority of Republicans opposing the bill.

It is unclear when the Senate might take up the bill, which would need full Democratic support, plus 10 Republican votes to pass. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made no official statement about the House bill last week, members of his caucus began taking stands on an issue that had seemed decided for eight years but has found new life following the Supreme Court ruling that women don't have a constitutional right to abortion.

Sex is on the agenda for Republicans in the 2022 election. State lawmakers, Montana’s included, are vowing to ban abortion while also continuing to deny birth certificate changes to transgender constituents.

In the U.S. Senate, Missouri Republican Josh Hawley introduced a bill in May to “strip woke corporations like Disney of special copyright protections,” after Disney expressed opposition to Florida Republican’s “don’t say gay bill,” which barred schools from mentioning gender identity or sexual orientation instruction in Kindergarten through third grade.

Hawley’s bill would prevent Disney from receiving extended patent rights for some of the company’s oldest cartoon characters.

This spring Daines and Rosendale chirped about the war on Disney on Twitter.

“Mickey Mouse’s clubhouse isn’t quite like it used to be folks,” Daines tweeted. “Disney decided to stop producing content suitable & appropriate for children & instead churns out the Left’s (sic) woke gender ideology.”

The senator and colleagues alleging Disney has embedded “left-wing sexual politics in its children’s programming” have asked that there be ratings for TV programing related to gender dysphoria.

Rosendale on June 28 suggested the Disney movie “Lightyear” was paying a price for crossing conservative sensibilities.

“’Get woke. Go broke,’ Americans are tired of being force-fed the Left’s (sic) woke agenda when attending family-friendly venues, and they have demonstrated that they will no longer tolerate it,” Rosendale tweeted.

Entertainment news publication Variety reports that the performance of “Lightyear” on debut weekend was one of the best debuts for a children’s movie during the COVID era, a $51 million showing domestically and $34 million internationally.