Daines: U.S. should help get MiG fighter jets to Ukraine

Following a recent trip to Poland and Germany, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is urging the Biden administration to do what’s necessary to the transfer Polish MiG fighter jets to Ukraine.

Daines, who traveled over the weekend with 10 senators, met with the Bundestag and the deputy foreign minister of Germany, as well as representatives from Ukraine. Daines said that more lethal weapons were needed. Citing the missiles the United States has already supplied Ukraine to fight the invading Russian Army, Daines, a Republican, said getting the Polish fighter jets to Ukraine wasn’t significant. He called the Biden administration timid for not delivering the MiG 29 fighters it originally indicated it was willing to do.

“Remember, we have provided the Javelins, the Stingers, a long list of lethal aid already to the Ukrainians that allowed them to destroy Russian tanks. And, the Ukrainians have been very successful in doing that,” Daines said. “And so I'm not quite sure what the argument is with the MiG 29 being different from the other lethal aid we have provided. This is about peace through strength.”

The United States had sought MiG 29 fighters from Poland and other NATO countries to transfer to Ukraine because Ukrainian pilots are familiar with the Russian-built jets. The arrangement fell apart when Poland announced that it wouldn’t transfer the MiGs directly to Ukraine, but would deliver the jets to a U.S. Air Force base in Germany. The United States said transfer of the jets from a U.S. Air Force base to Ukraine fighter pilots was too direct of a confrontation between the United States and Russia.

Daines said German officials who met with the senators likened Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

“In Germany, I heard from several, as well as other Europeans, who said that Feb. 24, when Vladimir Putin launched his invasion into Ukraine, was their 9/11,” Daines said. “By the way, I do not think it was a coincidence that Vladimir Putin waited until the Beijing Olympics were over on Feb. 20. It seems as if the Chinese sent a save-the-date card to Putin, to make sure that they knew they should not start the invasion prior to the end of the Beijing Olympics. I don't think it's a coincidence it happened four days right after the Beijing Olympics had their closing ceremonies.”

There is a very big difference in the expected NATO response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Because the United States is a NATO member, the organization invoked Article 5, meaning that the members recognized the attack on the United States as an attack on all NATO members. They joined the United States in war, something NATO members haven’t done for Ukraine, which isn’t a member.

The trip to Poland and Germany was led by Iowa Republican Joni Ernst. In the days ahead of the trip, Ernest lobbied 41 senators to put their names to a letter calling on President Joe Biden to facilitate the transfer of MiG 29 fighters to Ukraine. Six of the senators on the trip, including Daines, signed onto the letter.

The other members of the traveling delegation were Susan Collins, R-Maine; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Jerry Moran, R-Kansas; Angus King I-Maine; Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia; Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada; and Roger Marshall, R-Kansas.

Concerning the $13.6 billion aid package to Ukraine passed by Congress earlier this month, Daines was the only senator on the trip to vote against it. The aid for Ukraine was tucked into a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill to fund the federal government through September. Daines opposed the omnibus and voted no on the package after joining a few Republican lawmakers in attempting the put the Ukraine aid to stand-alone vote.

In a joint press conference Monday, Ernst emphasized that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was proceeded by war on a NATO member and that there would be a swift response.

Democrats presented the priorities of the Ukraine representatives differently. Gillibrand said the representatives asked for four things, the first being increased sanctions, particularly on people closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The second priority was an increase in the number of weapons as well as the lethality of the weapons.

Republican Senator Collins said the United States needed to allow Ukraine refuges temporary protective status in the United States if refugees had family already here.

