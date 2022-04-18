Daines wants U.S. diplomats back in Ukraine, and more heavy artillery

Having toured war-torn Ukraine last week, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Monday he will write President Joe Biden requesting the return of U.S. diplomats to the country. He will also lobby for faster delivery of lethal aid and support for war crimes investigations.

Speaking with Montana media, Daines said it was important that the U.S government have a presence in Ukraine and that Ukrainians receive the weaponry requested, specifically heavy artillery. The Montana Republican became one of only two members of Congress to tour Ukraine last week, after scrapping a visit to Eastern European NATO countries for the hastily planned trip to Kyiv and Bucha.

“It's an important, strong message to have a diplomatic presence in Ukraine, as we're going through the war and working on humanitarian and lethal aid with the Ukrainian government. Second is delivering robust legal aid faster,” Daines said.

The senator was critical of the $800 million in military aid approved by Biden last week, which Daines said didn’t include enough heavy artillery.

“That's the number-one thing, heavy artillery. They asked for heavy artillery, heavy armor, air defense systems, military aircraft, anti-ship missiles and light vehicles. But under heavy artillery, their number-one request is artillery cannons, and it's the 155-millimeter howitzer.

"The Biden administration just said they're going to send 18 over. Ukraine said we need a minimum of 100. And it's really important with what's going on in Eastern and Southern Ukraine. The Russians now are looking to build, to control, that land bridge that leads to Crimea. But, they're also are looking to move all the way along the Black Sea to Odessa. If they get to Odessa, they likely will cross Transnistria and then in the Moldova, and take Moldova. And then you have the Russians literally next to the border of Romania where we have an airbase, the MK airbase there near Constanta.”

Like Ukraine, Moldova isn’t a NATO member, though Romania is.

“If I could summarize what I've seen over the course of last week and thinking about what's the bottom line, it's this: the humanitarian crisis is not going to end until the war ends. The war crimes are not going to end until the war ends. This war is not going to end,” Daines said.

Biden announced April 13 that he was in discussions about sending a high-level official to Kyiv in a show of support. Other NATO countries have sent top officials, most notably British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv on April 9.

Specifically, concerning 155-millimeter howitzers, the Pentagon on Monday said it will start a “train-the-trainers” program outside of Ukraine within days. The program will train Ukrainians who would then return to their country and train others. The remarks were provided in a readout about the briefing.

While there were only 18 towable howitzers identified in the country last week, there were 40,000 howitzer rounds on a weapons summary. After the list was published, A senior Pentagon official avoided disclosing several specific details on the weapons sheet, including a line about an undisclosed number of “unmanned coastal defense vessels,” which are large robotic ships, described by the Department of Defense as prototypes, which as recently as 10 months ago traveled 4,421 nautical miles nearly autonomously.

A reporter noted that robotic warships aren’t officially in the U.S. Navy inventory, according to the read out.

“I’m not going to promise you a fact sheet,” Press Secretary John Kirby replied. “I can promise you the damn thing works.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.