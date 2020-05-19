Dark money group ordered to disclose details on campaign spending in Montana

Nine days after Oestreicher’s complaint, the Washington, D.C., law firm Dickinson Wright PLLC emailed Mangan, stating that it represented American Prosperity Group. The firm argued the ads were placed too early in the election cycle to be breaking state campaign law. Dickinson Wright PLLC told Mangan that because Montana’s Election Day was June 2 and the ads aired more than 60 days earlier, no campaign reporting was required.

However, Montanans began voting the first week of May, which means APG should have identified itself and revealed who was funding the group, Mangan ruled. The case has been submitted to Lewis and Clark County prosecutors.

Mangan said it was still unknown Monday who was behind APG and its funding. It wasn’t easy at first glance to distinguish between APG and entities with similar names. A different group, super PAC Americans for Prosperity, has been a major outside group in state and federal elections during the past decade. The two groups are different. There is also a retirement and estate planning corporation known as American Prosperity Group, which appears to be no relation to the dark money group running ads in Montana.

Mangan is the state’s top political law enforcement officer, but he doesn't work for the state Department of Justice, which is overseen by Fox.