Democrats struggle to raise money for Eastern House race

For the first time in the digital era, a Montana Democratic nominee for Congress trails an Independent in fundraising in a race that decidedly favors at large Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Campaign finance records show Democrat Penny Ronning, a former Billings City Council member and organizer against human trafficking, with $63,000 in individual contributions since November 2021 when she declared her candidacy for Montana’s newly created Eastern U.S. House District. She trails Gary Buchanan, an independent who just last month petitioned his way onto the general election ballot. Buchanan has $102,124 in individual contributions, plus a $25,000 personal loan.

Theirs is an anthills-versus-molehills comparison though, given that Rosendale’s total receipts are $1.7 million. There's roughly $1 million in contributions from individuals in Rosendale's report, plus an additional $600,000 on deposit from authorized PACs. A fourth candidate in the race, Libertarian Sam Rankin, hasn’t raised enough money to meet the federal reporting requirement.

The latest numbers come as Democrats pour money into the Western Montana House race, where Monica Tranel has raised $1.3 million, including $578,407 in the second quarter.

It has been 32 years since Montana last had two U.S. House districts. Western Montana is decidedly more competitive for Democrats, though still challenging. Democratic members of the state Districting and Apportionment Commission estimated their candidates would be at a 7% disadvantage in the west.

Conversely, election data shows in at large U.S. House races since 2010, counties now comprising the Eastern District favored Republicans by more than a 20% margin in four of seven races. Only once was that victory margin closer to 15% for Republicans in the east.

Ronning told Lee Montana Newspapers that she realized early on that the Eastern Montana race wasn’t likely to garner similar financial support as the race in Western Montana. She said she had recently been informed that the party’s national political action committees were staying out of her race.

“It is incredibly frustrating that the national party has said they won’t put any resources into rural Montana,” Ronning said. “They’re not going to support South Dakota, North Dakota, right down the middle of the country. I’m still angry, but that doesn’t change the fact that this is my state and I’m going to fight for these folks. I have a passion for the ag industry, for the people who grow our food. In many communities they don’t have money to feed their kids, 40% of our kids qualify for free and reduced (cost) meals at school.”

In the primary election, Ronning received more than 21,000 votes, which she received with much fewer resources than the Democrats placing second and third in the Western District primary. Rosendale received more than 73,000.

“Steve Bullock would be in the Senate and Kathleen Williams would be in the House right now if it was only about money,” she said with pluck. Both Democratic candidates spent big in 2020 but lost in a Republican sweep.

The chairwoman of the Montana Democratic Party is Robyn Driscoll, a former state legislator from Billings who acknowledges the challenges faced by Ronning, who describes as committed to raising money within Montana.

“We know, this district is hard. The eastern part of the state is very hard. But we also know that there's thousands of voters in the district who don't want Matt Rosendale to represent them in Congress anymore and that is across party lines,” Driscoll said. “He is just as extreme as they get. And so, Republicans, Democrats want an alternative to Matt Rosendale. Penny still has four months to make her case.”

Eastern District donors, Democrat and Republican, have given considerably more money to candidates in Western Montana. Western Democratic nominee Tranel has raised $187,040 from donors in the Eastern District. Western Republican Ryan Zinke has raised $480,680 from donors living in the Eastern District, more than Eastern Montanans have donated to Rosendale, $469,120.

Donors for Ronning and Buchanan both are concentrated in a few communities. All but six of Ronning’s in-district Montana donors are from Billlings, according to latest reports. Billings anchors Yellowstone County which in most election cycles has the third most Democratic voters among Montana counties. Other important Eastern District counties for Democratic campaigns barely register. There are two donors on Ronning’s report from Cascade County seat Great Falls, only one from Helena, which anchors Lewis and Clark County.

Buchanan’s donations are anchored in Billings and Helena, with smaller communities like Livingston and Red Lodge also registering. But like Ronning, he hasn’t cracked Great Falls beyond a couple donations. A long-time public servant and financial advisor, Buchanan has managed to raise money wherever he’s held fundraising events.

Raising money is hard for an independent candidate. Resources like donation lists that might benefit a major party candidate are less accessible. Fundraising wasn’t the focus of the spring for the Buchanan campaign, he said. Gathering signatures was the priority. He relied on 450 volunteer signature gatherers. The goal now Buchanan said is to get those volunteers to canvass and raise funds.

“We are never going to raise the amount of money that Rosendale did. But what I have are volunteers. I've got 450 signature gathers, and a hell of a lot of people associated with those gathers,” Buchanan said. “These volunteers are incredible. We’re going to be at the Lewis and Clark County Fair, the Cascade County Fair, Marias Fair, Yellowstone’s and Park’s. It’s not easy but we’re getting a pretty equal amount of money from Republicans and Democrats. A lot of disenchanted Republicans are coming my way.”