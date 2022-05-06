Democrats talk Indigenous issues at Thursday forum

Montana’s Native American population needs better representation in Congress, say Democratic candidates for the state’s eastern U.S. House District.

Democrats Penny Ronning, a former Billings City Council member, and state legislator Mark Sweeney addressed several issues during an hour-long forum livestreamed by Western Native Voice. The nonpartisan group promotes voter engagement and self determination on Montana’s seven Indian reservations.

Thursday was the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Both candidates have worked on MMIW issues. Ronning is a founder of the Yellowstone County Human Trafficking Task Force. Sweeney served in the Montana Legislature during the past two sessions as lawmakers advanced bills dealing the MMIW crisis.

Moderator Chase Comes At Night reminded the candidates that 60% of Montana’s missing people are Indigenous and asked each what they would do to bring more of these people home safe and reduce the number of people missing.

“It's really a blight on Montana, and reservations in particular,” Sweeney said. "I think law enforcement needs to be bolstered and funded adequately so when this happens, when there's a report of a missing Indigenous person, that all resources go out and there’s a sense of urgency that these people need to be found as quick as possible.”

Ronning, said she worked on two proposals that eventually became law in 2019. Part of the challenge is getting government agencies to work together, from law enforcement agencies to the courts. The 2019 bills were just a start, Ronning said.

“When we take a look at Montana, in 2017 the Urban Indian Health Institute out of Seattle did a good study. Montana's fifth in the nation, Billings is fifth in in the nation, in regard to missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. So we've got a lot of work to do. But I think that we're moving forward, and we're moving in good directions.”

The forum was available to all candidates. Though there are 11 in the Eastern District, including current at large Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, Ronning and Sweeney were the only participants.

Other issues discussed included fair elections and energy issues particularly lowering electricity bills in Indian Country.

“I think that we've had, our election system has been, tested and tested again and proven to be safe and secure. But I would say that our voting system needs improvement,” Ronning said. “We have to fight against voter suppression. We have to fight against gerrymandering. We have to fight against those powers that would like to be able to control voting. And so, I think when we talk about safe and secure elections, I think those are part of the topics that we have to talk about, as well are the attempts to suppress, whether it be Native Americans, whether it be rural areas, whether it be marginalized areas in in urban areas. We have to fight against anyone and any power that attempts to suppress the right for people to vote.”

Specifically concerning the 2020 election, Sweeney said the elections went smoothly considering the challenges of the pandemic.

“It didn't work well, so much for the Democratic Party, but oh, well,” Sweeney said “It's up to us to put forward good candidates and keep fighting the good fight. Now, it's particularly challenging on reservations, and we need to make sure everything is done possible to make sure each person has a right to cast their vote and every vote is, is counted. And again, just the rural nature of reservations makes that that difficult. So, we need to have more polling places open throughout the communities and, you know, ballot harvesting should be allowed so people can gather up a ballots that have been voted and are secure and deliver them, because a lot of people can't get to the polling places.”

The energy question touched on the challenges of the tribal communities facing high electric bills, while also playing key roles in the production of Montana energy. The Crow Tribe is one of two tribes in the United States with the coal mineral rights and the best paying Crow jobs are in coal mining. The Northern Cheyenne are a significant part of the workforce at Colstrip Power Plant and the adjacent Rosebud Mine. In Western Montana, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have reclaimed their right to the Selis Ksanka Qlispe Project, previously known as Kerr Dam.

Tribal communities also face some of the states’ biggest energy challenges. Colstrip is edging toward shutdown as Pacific Northwest utilities with a 70% ownership in the plant prepare for state bans on coal-by-wire electricity in Washington and Oregon. All but one of Montana’s six coal mines has gone through bankruptcy in the last five years. Four of those Mines were economic drivers for the Crow and Northern Cheyenne.

And on the Hi-Line, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux, along with the Fort Belknap Gros Ventre and Assiniboine, struggled to be heard as the federal and state governments geared up for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The tribes objected over concerns about drinking water contamination and potential harm to sacred lands. The pipeline project failed, while the tribes were litigating their grievances, but not because of them.

“Coal has served us very well in, in the past, I worked on Colstrip (units) 3 and 4 when it was being built. Those provided a lot of employment to Native Americans on the Northern Cheyenne, and the Crow reservations. But that's going by the wayside,” Sweeney said. “People don't want carbon emissions emitted from electricity anymore.”

Sweeney said the state needs to generate electricity from multiple sources, including a 275 megawatt wind farm proposed for Rosebud and Custer counties. Solar power has potential, he said noting that as a county commissioner in Deer Lodge County, he also approved a gas-fired power plant.

“The more electricity we generate, then that’s the best thing you can do to drive down the cost, have diverse resources.”

Ronning focused on energy conservation, like lowering water usage, which in a round about way would lead to lower energy bills. She also backed development of renewable energy.

“I think some of the things that we can do within our state is to examine the different opportunities that we have for wind energy, solar energy, biofuels, all different types of renewable, renewable energy that we can bring into the state within the local communities, within our even rural communities,” Ronning said.

Mail ballots go out next week. Sunday, there will be a final forum for eastern U.S. House District candidates at the Art House Cinema and Pub in Billings. The 6 p.m. event, organized by Forward Montana, will feature 10 of the 11 candidates running in the Eastern District, Rosendale being the one candidate not to confirm attendance.

