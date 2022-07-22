Downed powerline closes section of 1-90

A downed power line has shut down traffic between South Billings Blvd. and South 27th street.

Montana Highway Patrol and and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are working on the scene and believe that an accident resulted in the damage to the line but are waiting to confirm the cause.

The downed power line impacts both directions of traffic on the interstate and drivers will need to take a detour through Billings. The power line has been neutralized and cleared from the road and NorthWestern Energy is working to install a new line. They estimate the road will be closed for two hours.

The Frontage Road has been closed this week for construction and is not currently available for the detour.