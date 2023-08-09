A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for August 17th for the new downtown public restroom. The Portland Loo® public restroom facility is located on the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue North.
Photo: Public restroom opens in downtown Billings
- Gazette staff
