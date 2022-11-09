Early returns favor Bukacek in PSC race

With 66.6% of statewide votes counted by early Wednesday morning, Republican Ann Bukacek was leading in the race for a seat on the Public Service Commission.

Bukacek, a political fire brand and physician more known from her years of antiabortion campaigning, had 55% of the 80,204votes counted by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Democrat John Repke, a retired finance executive for Waste Management, has so far received 45% of the vote.

The outcome shifted in Bukacek's favor when Flathead County ballots were added to the tally.

The PSC regulates utility and public service monopolies, which includes the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and MDU. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal.

Both candidates campaigned on restoring professionalism to the Montana Public Service Commission, which has been repeatedly tripped up by scandal over the years.

However, there are big differences between the candidates, with Repke focused on delivering the most affordable rates for consumers, particularly as commissioners review a request by NorthWestern Energy to increase base electric rates 26%.

Bukacek has messaged consistently on supporting fossil fuel power sources, while opposing what she identifies as environmental problems associated with the global production of rare earth minerals for solar panels and wind turbines. Disposal of worn wind turbine blades is also a concern of the candidate. She also proposed empowering the PSC to oversee water conflicts with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, which is something the commission currently cannot do.

Repke appeared to have the harder path to victory, given the two are running for PSC District 5, which is anchored by Flathead County, which is second only to Yellowstone County in number of Republican voters. Flathead county makes up 49% of the district's population.