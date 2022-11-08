Early returns favor Repke in PSC race, Flathead County still unreported

Democrat John Repke was ahead early in the state utility commission race to represent Lewis and Clark County and the greater Flathead Area.

Repke, a retired finance executive for Waste Management, had 54% of the vote with a modest 27,622 ballots counted. Bukacek, a political fire brand and physician more known from her years of antiabortion campaigning, had 46% of the vote.

Flathead County results remained unreported at 10:23 p.m. Repke lives in Whitefish, Bukacek in Kalispell.

The PSC regulates utility and public service monopolies, which includes the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and MDU. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal.

Both candidates campaigned on restoring professionalism to the Montana Public Service Commission, which has been repeatedly tripped up by scandal over the years.

However, there are big differences between the candidates, with Repke focused on delivering the most affordable rates for consumers, particularly as commissioners review a request by NorthWestern Energy to increase base electric rates 26%.

Bukacek has messaged consistently on supporting fossil fuel power sources, while opposing what she identifies as environmental problems associated with the global production of rare earth minerals for solar panels and wind turbines. Disposal of worn wind turbine blades is also a concern of the candidate. She also proposed empowering the PSC to oversee water conflicts with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, which is something the commission currently cannot do.

Repke appeared to have the harder path to victory, given the two are running for PSC District 5, which is anchored by Flathead County, which is second only to Yellowstone County in number of Republican voters. Flathead county makes up 49% of the district's population.