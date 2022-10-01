Eastern congressional House candidates take on abortion, election integrity, during debate

Three of Montana’s Eastern U.S. House District candidates debated in Great Falls on Saturday in a televised forum.

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale joined Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan in what might be the incumbent’s only debate appearance of the election cycle. The three fielded questions ranging from abortion and election integrity, to the federal response to missing and murdered indigenous persons.

MTN hosted the debate. Libertarian Sam Rankin didn't meet the organizer's participation requirements.

Rosendale indicated that legislating abortion should be done by states, a position counter to several Republican members of Congress, including Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who supports a proposal by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, federalizing abortion law.

“This is something that has been turned over to the states. I'm glad. I think rightfully so was turned over to the States. I do believe, to reiterate, that there are two victims in this situation. We have a mother and we have a child,” Rosendale said. “I support the pregnancy crisis centers all across the state to make sure that we can continue to nurture both of them as they move forward.”

Buchanan picked up the difference between Rosendale’s position and the movement among congressional Republicans for a national abortion law, which Buchanan said he would oppose.

“I find it ironic that Lindsey Graham, now — Matt, you talking about states rights? — Lindsey Graham wants to now make it a federal issue? I think there are state's rights factors, but if Lindsey Graham is going to vote and codify anti-abortion laws at the state level, I would if I was in Congress, vote to codify Roe v. Wade,” Buchanan said. He identified himself a long-time supporter of Planned Parenthood. He said that abortion is a woman’s right and that human rights have been under attack at the state and national levels.

“The government should stay out of women's lives and people's lives in general,” Buchanan said.

Ronning framed the abortion issue as an assault on women’s rights.

“In the history of our country, men have never been held legally responsible for the pregnancy that a woman has. A woman has been completely responsible for that pregnancy, financially, all the way around. And it's just, there's just no equality there. And it's time that we start talking about reproductive equality in a serious nature in a serious conversation,” she said.

Next, the candidates took up restoring faith in the election process. Neither Ronning nor Buchanan brought up Rosendale’s votes against certifying election results from several states on Jan. 6, 2021. Ronning said it was time to restore faith in the election process.

“We need to start believing in one another again. And I realized that we're at a news station here, and we're being interviewed by media, but I also think that we need to reexamine the Fairness Act, and that we need to understand that what we watch on TV has changed since the Fairness Act, again under the Reagan years, was eliminated," Ronning said. "And that our election, our election workers are our neighbors. Those are the folks that we live with in our own community, and it's time we start trusting our community again.”

On rebuttal, Ronning said, “I was raised to believe in government and to respect government. That includes our election workers, and I do believe that they do their job and they do their job very well. It's a hard job, but they do their job well. And I think that our elections have proven that we have the best country in the world when it comes to democracy and how we vote.”

Buchanan was more pointed about election fraud claims being bogus.

“Fraud is a false issue. I mean, Joe Biden won fair and square, and Republicans in Montana won fair and square. I've never seen such winners whine about winning so much,” Buchanan said. To qualify Buchanan for the ballot, volunteers submitted 15,000 signatures to the election officials in eastern district counties for verification. He said he trusted the signatures were verified honestly, but noted that the election fraud narrative had put election officials in Montana under attack.

Rosendale said it should be up to states to secure their elections. Although he didn’t mention it, Rosendale did vote against a Democratic bill to control voting rights nationally in August 2021.

“We need to make sure that we maintain control of our elections at the state level, it is critically important. We have seen after the last election cycle that no less than six states have proposed new election laws to make sure that they can assure election integrity right here in Montana," he said. "We pass four more election laws supported by the Secretary of State Christie Jacobson. They were challenged in courts, they've been verified reasserted by the courts, and that's the way we're going to assure that.”

Legal battles persist over new election laws passed by the Montana’s Republican majority in 2021. As recently as Sept. 30, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down laws ending Election Day voter registration, creating tighter voter identification requirements, and dramatically restricting third-party ballot collection. The three laws were among four originally challenged more than a year ago by nearly a dozen plaintiffs in three separate lawsuits. The three cases were eventually consolidated, and the groups challenging the laws faced off against the sole defendant, Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, in a nine-day trial in August.

Moses had also previously struck down the fourth election law being challenged, which would have barred anyone who turns 18 before Election Day from getting a ballot before their birthday.

It remains to be seen whether Jacobsen will appeal the courts' rejection of the new laws to the Montana Supreme Court.

The state’s Eastern U.S. House district contains all but two Montana’s Indian reservations. The candidates were asked about the federal response the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous persons. Rosendale said the federal response hasn’t been effective, saying that he spoke with Interior Secretary Debra Haaland, and wasn’t assured anything was being done.

“I had Secretary Haaland in front of me in Natural Resources Committee hearing and I specifically asked about this and asked her ‘what can we do about missing and murdered Indigenous women across this nation on different reservation and tribes' and she really hasn’t given me a lot. I’ve traveling around to our different reservations and to different states and a big thing, most of the focus, is to have better collaboration between federal law enforcement agencies and the tribal law enforcement agencies so we can build on these issues.”

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, established a missing and murdered investigative unit within the Bureau of Indian Affairs a few months after her confirmation in 2021. The point of the new unit was to coordinated law enforcement efforts among tribal, state and federal law enforcement. The Guardian newspaper reported in April that families with missing loved ones were growing frustrated with the unit. The article featured the family of Braven Glenn, a missing Crow tribal member whose family had received no meaningful help from Haaland’s new unit.

Ronning has been a leader in efforts to end human trafficking. She said was currently working with members of Congress on a bill addressing the issue, the Earn It Act, deals with the dangers online dating websites present to children.

“One of the most dangerous places for children to be in now is on the internet when they're unsupervised. Attacking the ways that predators or reach out to children needs to be a priority in our government right now,” Ronning said. On rebuttal, she called Rosendale out for voting against human trafficking legislation.

Buchanan said he had met with tribal representatives on the subject and that a lot needed to be done.

The next debate will take place in Billings on Oct. 5 before a live audience at Petro Hall on the Montana State University Billings Campus. Buchanan, Ronning and Libertarian Sam Rankin will be attending. Rosendale declined the invitation, saying he will be at different event. The debate is organized by Lee Montana and Yellowstone Public Radio.