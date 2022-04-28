Eastern Montana US House district Dems debate farm issues

Democrats running in Montana’s Eastern U.S. House district squared off in Havre on Thursday night for a debate on agriculture issues.

Former Billings City Council member Penny Ronning, state Sen. Mark Sweeny and Skylar Williams of Billings took questions for an hour on federal agriculture politics, and rural issues. The debate was organized by the Montana Farmers Union and Montana Cattlemen’s Association. The event was televised and livestreamed.

Sweeney, a Miles City native who lives in Philipsburg, said it was crucial that Eastern Montana had a representative in the next Congress who understood the importance of the farm bill to Montana. The candidates were asked what they would do to assure farmers had the right to repair their own equipment. Sweeny said he would include right-to-repair in the next farm bill.

“I believe in 2023, we probably have the opportunity to have the most important piece of legislation for Montana, and I think right-to-repair could be a part of that,” Sweeney said. “The farmers and ranchers that I know are probably the most independent, resourceful people I've met and to think that they don't have the right to repair their equipment is absurd. So I absolutely would support or even carry legislation for the right to repair farm equipment.”

Right-to-repair shouldn’t stop the farm, said Williams. There are several instances in which self-repairs aren’t allowed by manufacturers.

“This issue does not just affect farmers and it may cost farmers more than just the repair bill that John Deere charges for a technician to come out. It can cost them, like Mark said, time in farming and harvesting,” Williams said. “This issue also affects cellphone carriers. If you own an Apple device, more often than not, you’re denied the ability to repair your own cell phone. Dishwashers, Maytag, they do the same thing. The right to repair bill encompasses everything. If you own your product, you should be able to fix your product. You should be able to do anything you want with your product. It is yours. You paid your money for it. You own it.”

Ronning said that the farmers in her family couldn’t function without repairing their own equipment.

“I'm a big supporter of the right for farmers to be able to repair their own equipment. Both sides of my family are ag family. South Dakota, North Dakota, is where most of my family live on farms,” Ronning said. “I grew up with a grandfather that fixed his own equipment. My uncles fix their own equipment. My cousins fix their own equipment. I can't imagine anyone having to wait in line if, let's say, there's multiple farmers or ranchers that have equipment waiting to be fixed and it's harvest season. That just doesn't make sense to me. I absolutely support this, and support Sen. (Jon) Tester's work on what he's doing on this.”

There were several mentions by the candidates of need to work with both of Montana’s U.S. senators. Ronning said none of the candidates participating in the debate at the campus of Montana State University Northern were familiar enough on federal farm policy to go it alone on agriculture in Congress.

“One of the greatest champions we have right now is Sen. Tester, watching him work in a bipartisan way. I would also give credit to Sen. (Steve) Daines in this also. So, for me, I would rely heavily on folks like yourselves, as well as Sen. Tester and Sen. Daines to walk through this,” Ronning said.

All three candidates expressed support for country-of-origin labeling, or COOL, for animal protein, a subject that’s been in the news this week as Congress takes on antitrust concerns in cattle markets. Both of Montana’s U.S. senators support labels on meat sold in grocery stores. The issue is controversial in the meatpacking industry because cattle from other countries are slaughtered in the same packing plants as domestic beef and currently get the same product of the USA label.

“COOL labeling is very vital for quality packaging. It's not just with meat packing. You take the same example for products out of the country. You buy a wrench in China, you have very low expectations of that wrench. You buy a wrench in America, you know that thing is going to last. You know that’s going to get you a few years at least,” Williams said. “And it's the same with beef and pork. You should always know where your food is coming from, who it's been inspected by, where it's been packaged, not just everything prior and the very last bit was packaged in the United States.”

Ronning said it was important that the labeling is mandatory, a requirement that’s divided liberal farm groups from conservative groups on the issue. This week, conservative ranchers testifying in congressional hearings said a labeling mandate is too much government involvement.

“I think it's just mandatory that Americans know what they're ingesting and where that product was grown and raised and harvested. It is mind boggling to me that we don't know that with our pork and beef. I just don't understand that,” Ronning said. Labels would add value to domestic beef, she said.

Sweeny pointed out that United States produce does have country of origin labeling now. COOL fell apart for beef after the trade groups aligned with the meatpacking industry teamed up with Canada to challenge the labels as a trade violation. Canada threatened tariffs on several United States goods if the labeling stuck. After those threats, Congress backed down on COOL.

“We look at an avocado and we know where that's from, or carrots and, it should be, especially in Montana, something that we take pride in,” Sweeney said. “So, not just country of origin labeling, but even take it a step further and we have the best beef in the world. So, Montana produced beef and I think that creates marketing opportunities. Not just in the United States, but all over the world. I think our farmers and ranchers and producers are very good at what they do and take a lot of pride in that. So yes, I would support COOL.”

A week ago in Miles City, three of the four Republicans running for U.S. House in Eastern Montana attended a debate, where they were asked the same questions.

