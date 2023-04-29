All four races on the May 2 ballot for Billings School District 2 trustee positions are contested this year. The Gazette asked each candidate to provide their answers in 100 words or fewer to the following questions for voters. Some of the responses have been edited for clarity, grammar, spelling and length.

Question 1: Why are you running to serve as a trustee?

Question 2: What’s the biggest issue facing Billings Public Schools right now and how do you plan to address it?

High School Zone B:

Brandi Seibel, 39, and Brooke Wagner, 43, are vying for a three-year term to succeed Trustee Russell Hall, who is not seeking re-election for the at-large position representing high school zone B.

Brandi Seibel

Occupation: EMT

Education: I prefer to keep my college unlisted

Public service: Montana Conservation Corps, Tumbleweed Center for Youth Development

1. I am running for the trustee seat because I have personally seen and known others who have experienced shortcomings in our school district. I am open minded and have always welcomed conversation from others, especially those I do not share values with, as we do not grow without challenging our own beliefs. I am an activist, which may scare some, but it means I don't just ignore issues. And I don't sell out. I fight, whether alone or in a crowd, without need for recognition. I know change is about us all. We, not me.

2. We have so many large issues, however the majority come from the budget. I want to create transparency in the district’s budgeting. But, also, we are the lowest funded in the state, this comes down to the decrement. I plan, elected or not, to push for legislation to change the decrement and funding model to address the fact that our teachers are paid least in the nation. To ensure our youth have the materials needed for their courses, to look at meals for all, to expand upon the backpack program, to be certain all our instructors have the materials they need and we have the right means to educate our often overlooked special education programs.

Brooke Wagner

Occupation: music therapist

Education: bachelor’s degree in music therapy, Appalachian State University

1. I have much respect and admiration for teachers. Education is important not only for academic purposes, but to develop character and establish values like hard work, independence and respect. When children feel safe, they are able to focus on learning. I was motivated to run after a security threat at my child’s school. I have also seen a disconnect between administration, teachers, families and students. The issues our district is facing now are multifaceted and complex, and I don’t have all of the answers. But I am committed to engaging with people who have different worldviews from my own, and working to unite our community to make it the best it can be.

2. The biggest issue facing District 2 right now is acquiring and preserving high-quality educators to teach our children. Montana has one of the lowest salaries for new teachers, and at least 80 available jobs to fill within the district. Everyone, from paraprofessionals to administrators, plays a role in the education of our children. Without qualified applicants to fill these positions, we risk lowering our hiring standards, which could have catastrophic results for our students and community as a whole. Abysmal proficiency scores in math and reading are also a concern, and could be negatively impacted by a staffing shortage.

Zone 1:

Trustee Tanya Ludwig, 48, and Ken Ard, a 1992 graduate of Senior High, are competing for a three-year term representing the elementary district that includes much of the city's South Side.

Ken Ard

Occupation: engineer

Education: bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, Montana State University

Previous public service experience: sports coach

1. and 2. “I’m not really interested,” Ard told a reporter who called Thursday to make sure he had received the Gazette’s questions. “The Gazette never prints anything correct so I’m not doing it.”

Tanya Ludwig

Occupation: self-employed delivery driver, former Billings Clinic employee

Education: associate’s degree in criminal justice and corrections

Public service: served as school trustee since 2014

1. I am running for trustee because I want to make sure that all of our kids get the education that they deserve, first and foremost. Secondly, to make sure our teachers and support staff get the respect from the entire community, not to mention that they deserve more pay for what they do each and every day.

2: The biggest issue this district is facing is our career center, the safety of Daylis Stadium and all of our high schools are in desperate need of repairs. There have been some repairs done but there are a lot more major repairs that need to be done, but we can’t do it without the support of our community. We need to focus on special education as well, which we have started to address.

Zone 2:

Trustee Janna Hafer, 70, is vying for another three-year term against Starr Emery, 46, to represent the elementary district that encompasses the east side of the Billings Heights.

Starr Emery

Occupation: self-employed

Education: studying at Grand Canyon University

Public service experience: volunteer firefighter with the Shepherd Fire Department, foster parent

1. I have students in elementary, junior high and high school and am actively involved in the community. Facilitating the best possible educational opportunity for our students is essential. Effective communication, transparency, budget concerns, keeping students safe, special education and taking care of our educators are all things I genuinely want to help improve. With changing needs for students and educators, it is imperative we change to meet those needs. I am ready and willing to do the work needed so we can be successful.

2. There are various challenges facing this district: staffing shortages, school safety, budget concerns and more. All are a priority. I have a strong focus on student proficiency both for traditional learning and special education. Ensuring we have sufficient numbers of educators, curricula that meets teaching needs, support services in place and forming a committee that is focused on implementing necessary changes are some starting points to addressing this. We have amazing teachers in this district and they need the support of this community. Education requires a village mentality where we work together to create the best possible environment.

Janna Hafer

Occupation: co-owner of High Plains Architects, recently retired CFO

Education: bachelor’s degree in microbiology, Montana State University

Public service: school trustee for 9 years

1. I am a current Billings Public Schools board member and have been since August of 2013. As I am the trustee currently serving the longest on the board, I believe that having some continuity at the board level while bringing on a new superintendent would be beneficial. There continue to be major decisions ahead and I would like to be a part of those discussions.

2. The biggest issue facing School District 2 right now is the need to implement the significant changes identified in the recently received professional evaluation of our special education department. After reading the report, I believe these improvements cannot happen soon enough. I hope to work with Dr. Edwin Garcia, the newly-selected superintendent, teachers, parents and students to put this program on a better path.

Zone 6:

Trustee Roger Santala, 77, who was appointed earlier this year to represent District 6 after Mike Leo stepped down, now faces challenger Andrea Nemitz, 46, for a one-year term, representing the west side of the Heights.

Andrea Nemitz

Occupation: small business owner, hair stylist

Education: Crevier's School of Cosmetology and general studies at North Idaho College, Flathead Valley Community College and the University of Montana

1. There are several reasons why I've decided to run for school board but mostly, it has become clear that there is a need for community members to serve in roles of local government. I can look at an issue, ask questions and make common sense decisions. The relationship between teacher and student is paramount for a child's success in the classroom. Students should delight in the joy of learning and be instructed in ways that expand their critical thinking skills. The school board must create policy that takes into consideration the proper goals of education.

2. The most pressing issue for the district is the budget shortfall. I am concerned the lack of funding is impacting quality education, including recruiting and retaining quality teachers and principals. Without proper funding, schools will not have resources to keep learning environments safe or guarantee students become proficient in core subjects like reading and math. Billings residents would opt to fund schools with additional levies, but we need transparency. There is a desire for mutual respect and trust to exist between the board, teachers, parents and the community. Oversight and review of the budget is an urgent priority for the health of Billings Public Schools.

Dr. Roger Santala

Occupation: mostly retired physician

Education: doctorate in medicine, Northwestern University

Public service: More than 30 years in Guard and Reserve Service with five intervals as a medical unit commander

1. I am running first to meet a commitment I made when appointed. More broadly, public education is society's most critical responsibility. It should mobilize and unite a community. The school system needs to be seen as an example of how the community can work together to set and achieve lofty goals. It must support and facilitate student learning and success.

2. The most immediate needs are to successfully transition to work under the new superintendent and to resolve the K-8 budget shortfall. The most important goal is to revitalize education. Superintendent Greg Upham has taken important steps to begin the effort. It is not acceptable that in 2018 two Billings high schools were the bottom two AA schools in the state. More effort is needed; students, families and educators all need to step up. The board needs to focus on performance and accountability. The performance monitoring committee is currently monitoring only one parameter, standardized test results. This must change. There is no better place for the board and the community to gauge results.

Billings School District 2 contains seven single-member zones that elect elementary and high school trustees to serve three-year terms. This year, zones 1, 2, and 6 are holding elections. So voters who live in zones 3, 4, 5, and 7 will not receive school election ballots this year.

The next regular trustee election for zone 4 is scheduled for 2024. Voters in zones 3, 5, and 7 will elect trustees in 2025.

The Billings' public high schools receive students from seven other elementary school feeder districts, including Blue Creek, Canyon Creek, Elder Grove, Morin, Elysian, Independent and Yellowstone Academy. So in addition to the seven trustees elected by zone, there are two at-large high school trustee positions. One of those at-large districts is holding an election this year and the other will be held in 2024.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on May 2 to cast their ballots. To be counted, ballots returned by mail must arrive at the county elections office by election day. Voters can also drop their ballots off or vote in person at the election administrator’s office. It’s located at 217 North 27th Street, room 101. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Elections officials expect to post preliminary results after 8 p.m. online at: yellowstonecountymt.gov/elections/results/rindex.asp.