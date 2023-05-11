Montana’s one active coal-fired power plant faces new carbon emissions limits proposed Thursday by the EPA.

The new rules requiring power plants to capture 90% of carbon emissions by 2038 come one week after state lawmakers voted to ban carbon emissions from being considered in permitting by Montana agencies.

The state ban hinged on the federal Environmental Protection Agency not regulating carbon emissions.

Colstrip Power Plant is one of the nation’s biggest emitters of carbon dioxide pollution, with about 10.9 million tons emitted in 2021. Announcing the proposed limits, EPA Secretary Michael Regan said that new technology will be key to curbing greenhouse gases.

“Today, we're proposing new technology standards that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel fired power plants, protecting health and protecting our planet,” Regan said during a press conference streamed from the university of Maryland. “Finalized, these technology standards are expected to avoid 617 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by the year 2042. Folks, that's equivalent to the annual emissions of 137 million cars and passenger vehicles, roughly half the annual car emissions of all U.S. car emissions for a six-month period.”

However, the technology needed to capture carbon emissions at the smokestack has been both expensive and slow to evolve, despite decades of development and billions invested by the federal government.

Carbon capture has been pointed to for years as the silver bullet to Colstrip’s carbon emissions. The EPA announcement means Colstrip owners will have to decide whether to act. The decision comes at a time when two owners are preparing to exit by the end of 2025 to comply with state carbon laws in Washington. Two other owners face exits in 2030 because of emissions laws in Oregon.

“Certainly, the ones getting out in two years, they don’t care,” said Anne Hedges of the Montana Environmental Information Center. “The utilities who are going to be left holding the bag are going to have to decide. The situation is simple, if they stick around, they’re going to end up spending billions of dollars. We’re going to end up spending billions, as customers.”

Montana’s congressional delegation, in email correspondence, zeroed in the cost of the technology and what that means for customer utility bills.

“The Biden power plant rule will result in high priced electricity and brownouts,” said Montana’s Western U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Republican. “It also puts the heavy thumb of government on the scales to punish Montana’s clean coal, natural gas and other traditional power sources, while ignoring the fact that solar panels and wind turbines have an enormous carbon footprint, are often manufactured in China — the most polluting country in the world — and, are impossible to recycle at the end of their lifespan. There’s nothing environmentally friendly about this rule, it’s a climate and economic disaster.”

Both U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Eastern Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale indicated the EPA rules as proposed would be the end of Colstrip.

“President Biden's relentless pursuit of this green hallucination is destroying America's energy dominance and threatening our national security,” Daines said. “The EPA's new carbon emissions standards will drive power plants to closure — including Colstrip — and risk grid reliability across the United States. This is a heavy-handed mandate that the Biden administration admits will raise consumers’ utility bills. If we continue down this radical path, we may see a day where we don't have enough reliable, baseload power to meet our nation’s energy needs. Biden and his far-Left administration must reverse course before it's too late."

Rosendale said the Biden Administration's proposal to increase carbon emissions standards on power plants "is a continuation of his war on domestic energy production and energy independence. Not only will this cripple coal and gas-fueled power plants, but it will dramatically increase already high energy costs for hard-working Montanans."

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he would review the proposed rules before deciding what to do.

"At a time when working families are struggling with rising costs on everything from gas to groceries, Senator Tester is focused on bringing down energy costs. He is reviewing the rule and taking feedback from Montanans to make sure it works for his state," said Eli Cousin, a Tester spokesman.

The politics of fossil fuels in Montana don’t favor action on climate change. In a rate hearing last month, the vice president of supply for NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest utility, said he didn’t think the utility’s carbon emissions had a measurable impact on the climate, given the amount of carbon pollution produced globally.

After a District Court faulted Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality for failing to take a hard look at carbon dioxide emissions when permitting a NorthWestern natural gas power plant near Laurel, the state’s Republican majority Legislature suspended bill deadlines to introduce legislation banning carbon emissions from being regulated.

In a press statement, NorthWestern Energy said “NorthWestern Energy is leading a responsible energy transition to deliver clean, affordable power to our Montana customers without compromising reliability. Today, we proudly serve customers with energy resources that are 59% carbon free, and we remain committed to building on this progress to reach our commitment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Unfortunately, the Biden Administration’s new carbon emission regulations ignore this progress in a manner that not only jeopardizes reliable energy services for our customers, but also hamstrings future clean energy investments. NorthWestern Energy’s thermal resources, including Colstrip and the Yellowstone County Generating Station are critical to support Montana’s energy transition and add more renewables to the grid until reliable generation and storage technologies become commercially available at cost and scale.

Going forward, NorthWestern Energy will continue engaging with EPA on an attainable path to reduced emissions that recognizes Montana’s unique energy needs and preserves our ability to continue providing reliable, safe energy service for our customers at the most affordable rates possible.”

NorthWestern is poised to double its Montana coal energy capacity to 444 megawatts by 2026, while also building a new 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant near Laurel. The acquisitions will reduce the amount of market power the company purchases, which is expensive during periods of peak demand, like cold spells.

Coal plant shutdowns

Other Colstrip owners expected to remain at the power plant until 2030 had no response to the EPA announcement. Since 2016 every Colstrip owner except NorthWestern has at some point questioned the economics of the power plant.

The economics of coal power have already led to the shutdown of most Montana coal-fired generators. Colstrip Units 1 and 2 where shuttered days into 2020 after owners Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy concluded the units, with a combined 600 megawatts of nameplate capacity were no longer profitable. The closures were two years earlier than a 2022 deadline sought by President Barack Obama under the ill-fated Clean Power Plan.

Lewis and Clark Generating Station, a 50-megawatt coal-fired power plant near Sidney was closed in 2021 by Montana Dakota Utilities, which concluded that a combination of market power and electricity from its gas-fired power plants was a cheaper replacement.

Hardin Generating Station hasn’t operated consistently since 2017. The 115-megawatt power plant has sporadically powered up to service an onsite Bitcoin mine, but the environmental concerns about burning coal to power energy-intensive crypto trading has driven miners to less polluting power sources.

In 2015, the cost of complying with mercury emission standards prompted Talen Energy to close the 172-megawatt J.E. Corette Plant in Billings.

Customers of the state’s largest monopoly utility, NorthWestern Energy, currently face a 28% increase in electric rates unrelated to the costs of carbon capture. NorthWestern, which has a 30% share of Colstrip Unit 4, announced in January that it will double its ownership share of Colstrip in 2026 when it accepts the Colstrip shares of Spokane-based Avista Corp.

Avista is giving its 222-megawatt share of Colstrip away for free as it prepares for a Washington State law prohibiting power plants from passing on coal-power costs to customers. Colstrip owner Puget Sound Energy plans to transfer its shares to Talen Energy at the same time.

The economics of coal power are more challenging for Talen Energy, which sells power on the open market where already there are cheaper alternatives. The other Colstrip owners are regulated utilities with captive customers who cannot shop around for a better deal, but Talen’s customers can shop around.

Carbon sequestration

Carbon capture sequestration has long been part of the conversation about how to keep Colstrip burning during a crackdown on greenhouse gases.

In 2019, Daines pressed the Department of Energy about making a carbon capture investment at Colstrip, something like the federal government’s $190-million investment in the Petra Nova power plant in Texas.

Petra Nova was the only commercially viable carbon capture operation in the United States. The power plant was equipped with a $3 billion carbon capture and sequestration plant that delivered carbon dioxide to oilfields to boost extraction. The Texas power plant closed in 2020 when low oil prices made the pumping of power plant pollution into wells uneconomical. After oil prices rebounded, the power plant remained closed.

In 2018, then Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock asked federal energy officials for a cost analysis of adding carbon capture capabilities to Colstrip. The results went undisclosed until October 2020 when the Department of Energy responded to an information request by Montana Lee Newspapers.

Energy Department analysts put the cost at $1.33 billion and advised Bullock that the move “may not be financially attractive.” The emissions captured were estimated to be 63%, not the 90% goal in EPA’s announcement. At the time the Colstrip analysis was disclosed, Trump Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette was touring Colstrip, promising that the federal government would invest in carbon capture to “ensure that this facility survives well into the future.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021 included $2.5 billion for carbon capture. The Department of Energy selected eight carbon capture projects at existing power plants or cement plants for funding on May 5.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, included substantial tax credits for companies that invest in carbon capture.

Federal emissions data show Colstrip as the 15th largest polluter of carbon dioxide among all power plant sources. The power plant ranks 60th for sulfur dioxide emissions and 22nd for mercury emissions.