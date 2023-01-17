EPA, DEQ announce next steps for Billings Superfund site cleanup

The Environmental Protection Agency and State Department of Environmental Quality will continue to test for soil and air contamination within the Billings dry cleaning superfund site, representatives told residents Tuesday night.

Speaking to roughly 30 people at Broadwater Elementary School, EPA Remedial Project Manager Roger Hoogerheide said they plan to conduct further tests and install monitoring equipment before proceeding with a cleanup plan likely slated for 2024.

Once officials identify the extent of the contamination along the plume, they'll put together a plan to remediate the spill, which can begin the cleanup upon approval.

Testing results conducted by the EPA and DEQ last spring and summer showed pockets of high chemical-concentration from roughly 8th Street West on Central Avenue up diagonally to 1st Street West on Broadwater Avenue.

The solvents come from a chemical plume originating from old dry-cleaning businesses in central and downtown Billings that span across approximately 855 acres from Central Avenue and South Plainview Street on the west to North 19th Street and 1st Avenue North on the east.

DEQ and EPA officials spent last spring and summer performing tests on the air and soil in and around the properties above the plume.

Indoor air from 50 structures were sampled along with the air underneath another 140 structures, 115 soil samples in the area, 95 samples from utility corridors and groundwater from 120 monitoring wells placed earlier last year.

Approximately 2,800 structures sit within the contaminated area and include 2,000 residential homes, four schools, multiple daycares and multi-story buildings.

The plan this year is to screen up to 200 structures located in the site using the EPA’s Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer. The analyzer uses a 300-foot tube to use throughout an impacted home to locate areas where vapor may be entering homes and along with unrelated areas with higher amounts of solvents found in common items like dry-cleaned clothes, automotive fluids, gun-cleaning solutions and types of glue.

There are also plans to install vapor mitigation systems at nine of the most impacted blocks identified in the site. Hoogerheide said the systems act similarly to radon mitigation systems and that additional ones may be installed in structures going forward as they are needed and identified.

Once the testing is complete around Fall 2023, the agencies will prepare a feasibility study to address the indoor contamination exposure pathway.

For further groundwater testing, DEQ will drill at least 30 additional wells to further delineate the plume and to identify where the ground water is traveling in May and October. EPA will also work with an environmental contractor to begin an investigation and evaluate cleanup alternatives.

Following the finalized study, a proposed plan detailing their cleanup approach will be made available to the public for review and comment. Implementation of the plan is expected to begin sometime in 2024.

After first being declared as a Superfund site and designated as polluted to the point of needing long-term cleanup by the state in 1992, the Billings plume received federal Superfund status in 2021 with the primary health concern identified as “vapor intrusion” or contaminated air from groundwater and soil.

Increased testing and evaluation by both the DEQ and the EPA found elevated levels of tetrachloroethylene, also known as PCE, in homes and businesses onsite. The solvent, popular stain remover with dry cleaners throughout the 1980s, is linked to liver and kidney health issues and to some cancers, according to the EPA.

Employees of businesses near the site complained in the past of feeling sick because of PCE exposure, and the state has advised resident located in the plume to seal basement cracks and improve their homes’ airflow.

The EPA filed a $10 million lawsuit in 2014 against Billings Laundry Co. and its subsidiary Big Sky Linen Supply located within the plume. The two companies settled for $825,000, along with $705,000 related to insurance settlements.

The Billings plume is the second federally recognized Superfund site in Yellowstone County. A 580-acre site in Lockwood was added to the list in 2000 after benzene and chlorinated solvents used to clean truck trailers seeped into the groundwater. Cleanup of the soil is still ongoing.