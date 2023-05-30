Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The EPA will spend $1 million cleaning up brownfield sites in Billings.

The agency’s regional office identified $5.7 million in brownfield projects across Montana this week.

Billings was the state’s largest recipient community of EPA funds. The Big Sky Economic Development Corporation indicates the sites treated will include the Billings Gazette Building, the 75-acre Corette Power Plant, the 28,000 square-foot Masonic Temple, and the Stockton Oil Company site.

This is the fifth EPA brownfield grant that Big Sky Economic Development has received.

Brownfield properties are targeted for redevelopment or reuse, but pose challenges with hazardous substances, pollutants of contaminants that are either known to be present or could be present. The contaminants at the Billings sites range from asbestos, lead paint, petroleum compounds, fly ash and waste metals.

The grant money helps alleviate concerns for developers or property owners who want to improve or redevelop their property but feel the financial risk may be too great because of past contamination.

Big Sky Economic Development manages the grant through an application process. If a property owner or a developer wants to redevelop a parcel but is worried about past contamination, he or she can apply for funds from the grant, which will cover the costs of testing and creating a cleanup plan.

The Gazette site, at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Broadway, is for sale. The site takes up half a city block at the north end of Downtown Billings, which has been a focus of renewal for several years. Billings City Hall, the Masonic Temple and The Gazette Building are within two blocks of each other.

The Big Sky Economic Development Corporation indicates that the three sites have attracted attention as locations for ground-level retail, or office space combined with high-density affordable housing above street level.

The Stockton Oil site on Fourth Avenue North is on the perimeter of an industrial improvement area. The economic development corporation presents an opportunity for mixed-use industrial and commercial redevelopment.

The Corette Power Plant site adjacent to Coulson Park along U.S. Interstate 90 has been idle for eight years. The coal-fired power plant closed in 2015 shortly after ownership was transferred from Pennsylvania Power and Light to Talen Energy. Tighter regulations on mercury and hazardous air pollutants made the power plant too expensive to operate. Corette had no air pollution scrubbers on his lone smokestack.

The City of Billings has long-eyed the 75-acre-Corette site as a potential park site. The property is bookended by Coulson Park to the east and the municipal water treatment plant to the west. All told, EPA has spent $2.5 million on brownfield sites in Billings in recent years.

Elsewhere, $2.25 million in brownfield money was directed to sites in Wolf Point, Glendive, Glasgow. Projects in Red Lodge, Columbus and Joliet will split $450,000 with the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes. Flood prone properties along the Yellowstone River and entrances to small communities will be a focus.

Brownfield sites in Kalispell, targeted for $500,000, include a vacant Kmart and an auto-salvage yard.

The EPA is spending $500,000 in Great Falls and $1 million the Cut Bank region.

