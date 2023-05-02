For the first time in several years, the federal government will have at least two oil and gas lease sales in Montana and North Dakota.

The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled a September lease sale for 25,759 acres, mostly in the north-central region of Montana. It’s been four years since BLM conducted more than one sale a year in the Montana-Dakota region.

Lease sales nationwide were suspended by President Joe Biden in early 2021. As a candidate, Biden campaigned on putting an end to onshore federal leasing. A court later reversed the executive order. Leases by law are to be quarterly. Quarterly sales are now returning under new rules created in the 2022 federal Inflation Reduction Act.

Though there wasn’t a Montana sale in March, there is one scheduled for June and BLM has a Dec. 5 sale on its calendar, but no details yet. The terms for lease sales have changed with higher royalties paid and a requirement that all sales be competitive.

The north-central Montana parcels are unique because it’s been several years since so many parcels, 20, were nominated from the area. Glacier, Toole and Liberty counties were once the most active drilling areas in the state, but that was decades ago.

Montana state petroleum engineer Ben Jones said the region has seen more activity lately because of horizontal drilling by Forza Operating in the Nisku formation in Toole County, where there are four new wells. It remains to be seen how productive the wells will be.

Helium exploration also continues in the region, mostly by Canadian companies looking to expand south. However, Jones said collection for helium still isn’t set up in the north central part of the state. Consequently, helium wells are being spudded, but not developed further.

The remaining Montana lease parcels are located in the Lewistown Field Office area, where there are six parcels, or the Miles City Field Office, which includes Sidney, where there are seven.

The terms for federal leasing have changed. There are no more noncompetitive leases, a practice credited with driving prices to less than $2 an acre. Those leases often locked up land for several years but didn’t result in production. Environmentalists argue that lands locked in non-producing leases could have, in some cases, been useful to the recreation economy.

BLM has also increased the royalty rate to 16.67%, identical to the Montana rate. The previous royalty rate was 12.5%. Oil producers aren’t pleased with the increase in royalties, or new rental rates of $3 an acre for the first two years, $5 for the following five, then $15 an acre thereafter. All lease sales also now require a minimum bonus bid of $10 an acre.

Montana isn’t a big oil producing state. It ranked a distant 11th nationally for crude oil production in 2021 with about 18.9 million barrels that year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The nation’s biggest producer, Texas, turned out 1.7 billion barrels in 2021, North Dakota 405.1 million. Low production means federal lease sales in Montana rarely attract more than a handful of bidders.