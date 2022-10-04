Feds, state bungled mine permit, Judge rules

State and federal mine regulators must redo the research that led to the approval of a 70.8-million-ton expansion of Montana’s Rosebud mine, a federal judge in Billings has ruled.

Judge Susan Watters, in a Friday decision, affirmed a February special magistrate ruling against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, giving the agency 19 months to correct its violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, or live with the revocation of its mine expansion permit.

At issue is Rosebud mine’s proposed expansion into Area F. Westmoreland Mining LLC owns the mine, which fuels Colstrip Power Plant. Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality was also faulted for greenlighting the expansion without considering the environmental consequences of burning another 70.8 million tons of Rosebud coal. Included in the consequences disregarded were the negative impacts of drawing another 176,000 to 400,000 acre-feet of Yellowstone River water needed by the steam-electric generator to burn Area F coal.

Rosebud is the sole source of coal for the power plant, with much of the coal from the mine transported by a conveyor system directly to the plant. The power plant burns the coal to boil water to produce electricity. Of the environmental concerns taken into account by regulators was the impact of the power plant on the Yellowstone River. Between 22,000 and 50,000 acre-feet of water is drawn from the Yellowstone River withdrawn annually to satisfy the power generation in Colstrip.

Watters affirmed that the state and federal agencies leaned on the economic benefits of expanding the mine, while ignoring the environmental consequences, particularly greenhouse gas emissions.

When the OSM and the Montana DEQ disregarded the environmental requirements, the Montana Environmental Information Center, Indian People’s Action, 350 Montana, Sierra Club, and WildEarth Guardians filed the lawsuit in 2019.