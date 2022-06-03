Few people donate to U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale’s challengers

The primary race for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district is winding down with few people donating to U.S. Rep Matt Rosendale’s challengers.

Rosendale, a Republican, leads all eastern district candidates with $1,137,244.01 cash on hand, as of May 18. Rosendale's receipts for the election total $1.6 million.

U.S. House District 2 includes Billings, Helena Great Falls and all points east. The low-dollar trend in the east differs from spending in U.S. House District 1, where candidates have combined to raise $6.27 million.

Combined, the remaining candidates reported $124,770.22 in the bank and that figure comes with a major asterisk: Mark Sweeney the leader in funding among the non-Rosendales, died unexpectedly May 6. Without Sweeney, the available funding totaled $56,136.34.

Rosendale’s contributions from individuals totaled $159,158.05 between April 1 and May 18. He also picked up $21,400 in PAC money and $52,514.85 in money from other committees.

There is a Republican primary, pitting Rosendale against James Boyette, of Bozeman, Kyle Austin, of Billings, and Charles Walking Child, of Helena. None of those candidates have cash on hand. Among the Rosendale primary challengers, only Boyette has reported his spending, with $5,371.07 in net operating expenditures since the start of he year, including $2,500 from himself.

The Democrats in the race, Penny Ronning and Skylar Williams, both of Billings, had a combined $4,707.85 cash on hand. Williams accounted for $48.13 of that amount.

Wiliams did pick up $650 in contributions from individuals between April 1 and May 18, plus $153.66 from political party committees.

Ronning’s fundraising has been more robust. She’s raised $47,320.45 from all sources since filing for office. Between April 1 and May 18, the candidate picked up $8,299 in contributions from individuals.

There are three Libertarians in the primary: Sam Rankin, of Billings, Roger Roots, of Livingston, and Samuel Thomas, of Missoula. Only Rankin is reporting funds, $20,326.66 of his own money.

Independent Gary Buchanan, who appears to have gathered enough signatures from voters to qualify for the November ballot, but will not be in the primary, reports $51,428.49 cash on hand, the most among the non-Rosendales. Buchanan, of Billings, reported $47,750 in individual contributions between April 1 and May 18. He also loaned his campaign $25,000.

