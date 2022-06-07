Few surprises in Legislative primary results for southcentral, Eastern Montana

There were few contested primaries for the Montana Legislature in southcentral and Eastern Montana, but most of those races finalized selections for state House or Senate.

In Billings, early returns for the House District 50 Democratic primary showed James Reavis with 394 votes to Erin Tate’s 341. The central Billings district is mostly sandwiched between Central and Broadwater avenues and terminates at to the west 28th Street West and to the east at South 32 Street.

The Democrat who wins HD 50 will face Republican Mallerie Stromswold in November. Stromswold was unopposed in the primary.

In Laurel, returns for House District 55 showed Lee Deming with 1,243 votes to Curtis Schomer’s 487. The district includes Laurel and trails southward through the Cottonwood Creek Road area to Pryor Road. Democrats didn’t field a candidate in HD 55. The winner of Tuesday’s election advances to the Legislature.

The big Senate primary was Barry Usher, of Billings against Geraldine Custer, of Forsyth, in Senate District 20, which sprawls from Roundup to Colstrip and includes he Huntley Project area. Early returns show Custer with 1,568 votes to Usher’s 1,939. For lack of a general election opponent, the winner of this Republican primary advances to the Legislature.

Also in southcentral Montana, returns in the four-way Republican race for House District 40, which includes Broadview, Melstone, Roundup, and Shepherd showed former Musselshell County Commissioner Bob Goffena with 269 votes, Bruce Hoiland with 127, John Nickelson with 241, Greg Oblander with 550. Oblander lives in Shepherd, while the other three candidates are from Roundup. For lack of a general election opponent, the winner advances to the Legislature.

In Miles City, there were no early returns in the three-way Republican primary for House District 38 between showed Greg Kmetz, Mike Willems, and Wyatt Winchester English. This is one of the few districts in Eastern Montana mostly comprised of a single city. The winner will face Democrat Steve Muggli in the November election. Muggli was unopposed in the primary.

In central Montana, returns for the House District 30 Republican primary showed James Bergstrom, of Buffalo, with 924 votes to Randyn Gregg's 954. Gregg is from White Sulphur Springs. House District 30 includes Denton, Lavina, Moore, and White Sulphur Springs. The winner faces Wendy Palmer, of Raynesford, who didn't have a primary opponent

On the Hi-Line, Eastern Montana Democrat Frank Smith, of Poplar, has 63 votes to challenger Kaci Wallette’s 56, in the race for House District 31. Wallette is from Wolf Point. The district, sandwiched between the Milk River and Fort Peck Reservoir, includes Fort Peck, Wolf Point, Poplar and Brockton. The winner faces Republican Arlie Gordon in the November election. Gordon was unopposed in the primary.

